Breaking: Mino Raiola, super-agent of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland passes away aged 54

Mino Raiola passed away aged 54

Mino Raiola, one of the most renowned football agents in the world, has sadly passed away at the age of 54, as per multiple reports.

This comes after a period of prolonged illness and just a couple of days ago, fake rumours were spread about Raiola's death, which turned out to be untrue, however, the agent who represented renowned players such as Erling Haaland, Manchester United ace Paul Pogba among others, breathed his last on Saturday.

Reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano also tweeted about the same, confirming the sad development.

Terrible news. Football agent Mino Raiola has passed away after illness, he’s been sick for months, he was 54.



Raiola was the agent of many football stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Pavel Nedved and many others.

April 30, 2022

More to follow..