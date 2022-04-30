Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Breaking: Mino Raiola, super-agent of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland passes away aged 54

Mino Raiola, one of the most renowned football agents in the world, has sadly passed away at the age of 54, as per multiple reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

Breaking: Mino Raiola, super-agent of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland passes away aged 54
Mino Raiola passed away aged 54

Mino Raiola, one of the most renowned football agents in the world, has sadly passed away at the age of 54, as per multiple reports.

This comes after a period of prolonged illness and just a couple of days ago, fake rumours were spread about Raiola's death, which turned out to be untrue, however, the agent who represented renowned players such as Erling Haaland, Manchester United ace Paul Pogba among others, breathed his last on Saturday. 

Reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano also tweeted about the same, confirming the sad development. 

More to follow..

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.