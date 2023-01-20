Brazilian footballer and ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves detained in Spain on suspicion of sexual assault

Dani Alves

Brazilian defender Dani Alves was taken into custody in Spain on Friday following allegations that he had assaulted a woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December, according to a spokesperson for Catalonias regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra.

The 39-year-old was summoned to a Barcelona police station, where he was detained and will now be questioned by a judge. Catalan police received a complaint on January 2 from a woman who claimed that Alves had inappropriately touched her, the police spokesperson said.

The alleged assault occurred at a renowned Barcelona nightclub during the night of December 30th-31st, according to Spanish media reports. It is alleged that the player had put his hands down the woman's pants, as per the reports.

Alves, 39, has confirmed his presence at the nightclub, but has adamantly denied any wrongdoing. In an interview with Spanish television network Antena 3 earlier this month, he emphatically stated that he had never encountered the woman before.

"I was there, at that place, with more people having fun. Everybody knows I love to dance. Having a good time but without invading the space of others," the former Barcelona and Juventus player added.

Alves, who now plies his trade with Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM, was on holiday in Barcelona following his participation in the World Cup with Brazil in Qatar. After a successful tournament, the veteran defender was able to take some time to relax and enjoy the sights of the Catalan capital.

A Barcelona court recently announced the commencement of an investigation into an alleged crime of assault, following a complaint lodged by a woman against a professional footballer. This case has sparked widespread public interest, as the accused is a prominent figure in the world of sports.

