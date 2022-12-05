Brazil vs South Korea Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for BRA vs KOR at FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 54

Neymar's Brazil is set to lock horns with Son Heung Min's South Korea

With Netherlands, Argentina, France and England already through to the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil and South Korea will also try to join the party. Croatia will lock horns with Japan earlier in the day, and later, the Selecao will hope to keep alive their dream of winning a sixth FIFA World Cup title.

Neymar could play a part against South Korea, which comes as a massive boost for the Brazilians who were without their talisman after he was injured in their opening match and subsequently missed the two games.

South Korea will be hoping to register a massive upset, and a lot of that will rely on how Son Heung Min will play. The Tottenham Hotspurs forward has had a relatively quiet World Cup so far, but he provided the all-important assist for the winning goal against Portugal that sealed their place in the round of 16.

Dream11 Prediction – Brazil vs South Korea, match 54 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper – Alisson

Defenders – T Silva, E Miltao, J Kim

Midfielders – Neymar (c), H Son (vc), Casemiro, IHwang, K Lee

Strikers – Richarlison, Raphinha

Brazil vs South Korea​ probable playing XIs

Brazil: Alisson, A Sandro, T Silva, Marquinhos, E Miltao, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, V Junior, Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison

South Korea: S. Kim, J. Kim, Y. Kim, K. Kwon, M. H. Kim, K. Lee, W. Jung, I. Hwang, H. Son, G. S. Cho, J. Lee

BRA vs KOR My Dream11 team

Alisson, T Silva, E Miltao, J Kim, Neymar (c), H Son (vc), Casemiro, IHwang, K Lee, Richarlison, Raphinha

Brazil vs South Korea​ Arabia Match Details

Brazil vs South Korea ​FIFA World Cup 2022 match 54 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Monday night in India), December 6.