Brazil vs Serbia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for BRA vs SER FIFA World Cup 2022, match 16

Brazil vs Serbia Dream11 prediction

Brazil will face off against Serbia in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opening game on Thursday. Considered one of the favourites for the title with Neymar leading the Brazilian charge, Tite's side hold the record for winning the most FIFA World Cups, and they will be looking to extend that record to six.

Serbia meanwhile will be standing in their way, and they too have their own superstars to match the firepower of Brazil. However, the Selecao will be a force to be reckoned with.

It will be a battle between Brazil's attack and Serbia's defence, and it remains to be seen who comes out on top.

Dream11 Prediction – Brazil vs Serbia, match 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Keeper – Alisson Becker

Defenders – Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Sandro, Strahinja Pavlovic

Midfielders –Neymar, Raphinha, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic

Strikers – Dusan Vlahovic, Richarlison

Brazil vs Serbia​ probable playing XIs

Brazil: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Richarlison, Neymar Jr

Serbia: Vanja. Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic

BRA vs SER My Dream11 team

Alisson Becker, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Sandro, Strahinja Pavlovic, Neymar, Raphinha, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic, Richarlison

Brazil vs Serbia Match Details

Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 match 16 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday (Thursday), November 25.