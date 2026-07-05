Brazil vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Brazil take on Norway in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash as both sides chase a place in the quarter-finals. Here's everything you need to know, including kick-off time, live streaming details, predicted lineups and key players to watch.

The Round of 16 at the World Cup is here, and MetLife Stadium gets a marquee matchup: Brazil against Norway. Both teams know this pitch already from the group stage, but now they meet Sunday, July 5 at 1:30 am (IST) in East Rutherford—with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

Neither team had it easy in the last round. Brazil breezed through group play at 3-0, but Japan pushed them to the limit. Norway couldn’t get past France in their final group match, but a late Erling Haaland tap-in against Ivory Coast brought them through.

Norway’s never been to a World Cup quarterfinal—1998 was the last time they even made the Round of 16. That year, Brazil was their big scalp, losing 2-1 in the groups. Brazilians probably still remember. Oddsmakers have Brazil as the favorite—DraftKings has them at -110—but this Norway squad looks hungry to rewrite history.

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Right now, it’s Vinícius Júnior steering Brazil’s attack. He’s got four goals already, with Neymar sidelined for most of the tournament with a calf injury. Neymar might suit up for this one, and with Lucas Paquetá and possibly Raphinha out, Brazil could use the boost.

On the Norway side, Haaland grabs the headlines. Five goals in his first World Cup—so he’s not just along for the ride. He’s chasing the Golden Boot, and with the stakes rising, don’t expect him to slow down. Antonio Nusa has given Norway another weapon up front. His thunderbolt against Ivory Coast turned heads and he’s the sort of player who can change a match in an instant.

Key players to watch:

- Erling Haaland (Norway): He’s Norway’s engine and leads the attack with five goals, aiming to close in on the tournament’s top scorer.

- Antonio Nusa (Norway): Norway’s wild card, capable of a game-changing moment at any time.

- Vinícius Júnior (Brazil): He’s on a scoring tear and now leads Brazil’s front line.

- Neymar (Brazil): With other stars sidelined, Neymar’s return could give Brazil the spark they need. He’s still searching for his first goal of the tournament.

Brazil’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Alisson (goalkeeper); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Martinelli; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius

Norway’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Nyland (goalkeeper); Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Brazil vs Norway match will be available to stream live on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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