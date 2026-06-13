Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch, head-to-head record - All you need to know

Brazil begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a blockbuster Group C clash against Morocco. Here's everything you need to know, including live streaming and telecast details in India, match timings, venue, team news and the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Brazil and Morocco are set to kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament’s opening round. The two powerhouses headline Group C, with Haiti and Scotland rounding out the group, but honestly, all eyes are on Brazil and Morocco—most expect these teams to move straight into the Round of 32.

The match happens on June 14, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey. Brazil, led by Carlo Ancelotti, have a roster packed with stars and carry sky-high expectations. On the other hand, Mohamed Ouahbi’s Morocco come in with a ton of respect, thanks to their recent rise and their run deep into previous tournaments.

Both teams have plenty of talent and real ambition. This game isn’t just about bragging rights—it’ll probably decide who secures the top spot in Group C and gets a better shot in the knockout rounds.

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Looking at their history, Brazil and Morocco have faced each other three times before. Brazil won twice, Morocco took one, and there’s never been a draw. Their last World Cup meeting was back in 1998, when Brazil dominated, winning 3-0 with goals from Rivaldo, Ronaldo, and Bebeto. Morocco surprised Brazil in a 2023 friendly, coming out on top 2-1, and they're still riding the momentum from their remarkable 2022 World Cup, especially that win over Portugal.

Morocco’s disciplined style, pace, and technical know-how make them tough for anyone, but Brazil’s depth and attacking flair give them the edge. Expect a lively match—both sides will go for it—but Brazil’s overall quality should shine through. Final prediction: Brazil wins 3-1.

Brazil Vs Morocco, likely starting XIs

Brazil: Alisson (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Guimarães; Raphinha, Paquetá, Vinicius Jr; Cunha.

Morocco: Bono (GK); Hakimi, Diop, Riad; Mazroaui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com

Squads

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhães, Ibáñez, Léo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá.

Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Rayan, Vinícius Júnior.

Morocco

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop.

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari.

Forwards: Abde Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Diaz, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni.

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