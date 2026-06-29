Brazil vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Five-time champions brace for Japanese challenge in Round of 32

Brazil take on Japan in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash as the five-time champions look to avoid an upset against the disciplined Samurai Blue. With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, expect an intense battle between flair, pace, tactical discipline and resilience.

Brazil faces Japan in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32 match at Houston Stadium in Texas on Monday (June 29). The five-time champions topped Group C to earn their spot, while their Asian rivals progressed as the runners-up of Group F.

Head-to-head record

Historically, the head-to-head record heavily favors the South Americans, who have secured 11 victories in 14 encounters. Their most notable World Cup clash took place in 2006, where Brazil triumphed with a 4-1 scoreline in the group stage.

However, the recent rivalry took a significant turn in October 2025 during an international friendly. In that match at Tokyo Stadium, Japan made a remarkable comeback from two goals down to clinch a historic 3-2 win, with Ayase Ueda netting the decisive goal, marking their first-ever victory over the footballing powerhouse.

The two nations share a profound socio-economic connection. Brazil is home to approximately 2.7 million Japanese descendants, representing the largest Japanese community outside of Japan. This cultural link has significantly impacted Japanese football history, with Brazilian icons like Zico moving to the J-League during its early days, helping to shape the modern football identity of the country.

Zico, who relocated to Japan in 1991, played for the Kashima Antlers and contributed to the development of Japan’s professional football framework. He also managed the Japan national team from 2002 to 2006, guiding the Samurai Blue to the 2006 World Cup.

Tactical preview

The tactical showdown will feature Brazil's samba style with its individual brilliance against Japan's careful strategy and organization, represented by the Tokon, or fighting spirit.

Under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, the South Americans have been lethal on the counter-attack. Their standout player has been Vinicius Junior, who has shouldered the offensive load with four goals during the group stage.

Brazil’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Alisson (goalkeeper); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius Jr

Japan’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Suzuki (goalkeeper); Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, Ito; Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Ito, Kamada; Ueda

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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