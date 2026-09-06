Brazil to announce squad for India friendly on September 9: Carlo Ancelotti likely to pick 26-man team

Brazil are set to play three friendly matches across September and October as Carlo Ancelotti prepares his squad. The Selecao’s last international outing came at the World Cup, with Australia and India among the remaining fixtures on their schedule. as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.!

Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Brazil's men's football team, will announce a squad of 26 players for the FIFA international friendly match against India on September 9. This information was shared by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on September 2.

The match between India and Brazil is set to take place on October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. India revealed its team on August 31, but the names of the Brazilian players traveling to India are still unknown.

Brazil set to play three friendlies across September and October

The CBF stated that Ancelotti will reveal the names of the 26 players on September 9 at 3 PM Brasilia time. This squad will compete in three international friendly matches scheduled for September and October.

According to the CBF, Brazil will face Australia on September 25 and September 29. Following these matches, they will play against India on October 3.

Brazil’s last international match came in the World Cup

Brazil's last international match was in July 2026, where they faced Norway in the Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Brazil lost that game 1-2.

Several players, including Vinícius Júnior, Alisson Becker, Marquinhos, Neymar Júnior, Casemiro, and Endrick, were part of the Brazilian squad in that match. It will be revealed on September 9 how many of these players will be selected for the game against India.

Two friendlies against Australia and India remain on Brazil’s schedule

Before heading to India, Brazil will play two friendly matches against Australia. Like Brazil, Australia also took part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, finishing second in Group D.

However, Australia was eliminated by Egypt in a penalty shootout during their Round of 32 match.

India is also set to play two more friendly matches during this international window. Before facing Brazil, India will compete against Panama in Bengaluru on September 25.

India's third international friendly match will be against Uruguay, who have won the FIFA World Cup twice. This game is set to take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 6.

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