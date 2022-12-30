Brazil legend and greatest footballer of all time Pele passes away at 82 after battle with cancer

Pele died at the age of 82

Pele, the Brazilian soccer great who won three World Cups, died at the age of 82. During the most recent World Cup, the star was dealing with health issues. He was recovering at one time but was later readmitted to the hospital.

Pele was regarded as the embodiment of Brazil's "Jogo bonito" style, which helped the country win a record five World Cups. Pele himself won three World Cups, in 1958, 1962, and 1970. With Santos and the New York Cosmos, he scored 77 international goals and 655 club goals.

Sao Paulo (@AP) -- Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82. — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) December 29, 2022

Despite Neymar's climb through the ranks, Pele still owns multiple records. Pele and Neymar have the same number of international goals, however, Pele has a greater goals-per-game ratio and has scored more goals for Santos. He is the youngest player to score a goal in a World Cup and a World Cup final, as well as the youngest player to accomplish a hat trick in a World Cup.

Pele, who was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Council in 1999, made his debut for his club Santos at the age of 15 in 1956 and scored a record 643 goals in 659 appearances. He was with them for 19 seasons.

The Brazilian star, also known as the Black Pearl and O Rei (the King), was named to the Times magazine's list of the 100 most influential individuals of the twentieth century in 2000. Pele was crowned FIFA Player of the Century in the same year as Diego Maradona.

The craze of Pele, who made his international debut in Brazil’s 1-2 loss to Argentina in 1957, was so much that President of Brazil Jânio Quadros announced him as the national treasure in 1961. It was aimed at stopping Pele from signing for a European club.

The youngest goal scorer for his country at an age of 16 years and nine months, Pele went on to score 77 goals in his international career of 92 games. Neymar Junior equaled his tally in the latest World Cup. He has played 124 games to score these many goals.

Pele ended his international career in 1971. He received the Golden Ball in his last World Cup in 1970 where his team beat Italy in the final 4-1.

