Boxing Olympic Test Event: Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani enter finals, Nikhat Zareen settles for bronze

Former world bronze-medalist Shiva Thapa (63kg) has advanced to the finals along with Pooja Rani (75kg) at the Olympic Test event for boxing in Tokyo on Wednesday.

However, two other Indians ended with bronze medals after losing their opening bouts.

In the morning session of the semifinals, four-time Asian medallist Thapa defeated Japan’s Daisuke Narimatsu in a split verdict.

Rani - a former Asian Games bronze medallist - got the better of Brazil’s Beatriz Soares in a unanimous decision. She had won a silver medal at the Asian Championships earlier this year.

The journey, however, ended for former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg), as they lost their respective semifinal bouts and settled with bronze medals. Both the pugilists had made the last-four stage without any preliminary contest owing to the small size of their respective draws.

While Zareen lost in a split decision to Japan’s Sana Kawano, Vahlimpuia was also beaten by a local favourite in Yuito Moriwaki but in a unanimous call by the judges.

The remaining three Indian boxers in the fray — Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan (91kg), Ashish (69kg), and Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) — will fight their semifinal bouts in the evening session.

Sangwan, who was crowned national champion earlier this month, will square off against Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay.