Boxing: Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch is really happening?

After a nerve-racking first encounter, a rematch between super WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. will happen according to Premier Boxing Champions owner Al Haymon.

"Al thinks it’s coming," a source was quoted as saying by multiple outlets.

"I love his thoughts. This crisis is affecting everybody, including Floyd and for sure, he wouldn’t mind making over a hundred million dollars when the situation normalizes."

According to numerous reports, boxing will be back in action in some parts of the US and Europe by the end of June but under controlled conditions, amid coronavirus scare.

"The big names in boxing like Manny, Triple G, Canelo, Errol Spence and Anthony Joshua make a lot of money with the fans they pull in but we don’t know how long before fights are back and crowds are allowed in again," the source further claimed.

"Everyone’s hoping and praying this ends soon."

Earlier, Pacquiao had confirmed that talks had begun to arrange bout against Mikey Garcia, which was supposed to take place in Saudi Arabia in July.

However, when rumours started floating that Mayweather was back in the gym, Pacquiao had dropped a hint that he may now be interested in fighting him again instead of Garcia.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and athletes are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.