Boxing champion Mary Kom BREAKS SILENCE on divorce, says 'I was living a lie...'

Mary Kom opens up about her toughest phase, marked by injury, divorce, financial losses, and public slander. Despite emotional and financial setbacks, the boxing star focuses on her children, rebuilding her life and career, and continuing her role with the Indian Olympic Association.
Boxing icon Mary Kom has shared details of what she describes as the most challenging period of her life, a time marked by emotional turmoil, financial setbacks, and public scrutiny. Speaking to PTI, the six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist reflected on how her silence had been misinterpreted, prompting her to speak out.
'What’s the point of all that I achieved?' Mary Kom wondered, recalling a phase that left her emotionally shattered, despite a career filled with global accolades.
The troubles began when Mary Kom suffered an injury ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which left her bedridden for months and relying on a walker. The setback forced her to confront personal and financial realities she had long overlooked.
'Things were fine when I was competing and had little involvement in my finances, but after the injury, I realised I was living a lie,' she said.
During this difficult period, Mary Kom also faced a breakdown in her marriage, which had lasted over two decades. She separated from her husband, Karung Onkholer, more than two years ago and finalised her divorce in 2023.
'I did not want it to become a public spectacle, so I pursued the divorce after several attempts to reconcile,' she explained. Both families were reportedly informed and accepted her decision. However, her private struggles soon became public fodder, appearing in the media and on social platforms, leading to personal slander.
'I have been called greedy by people who know nothing about what I went through,' she said.
Mary Kom alleged that she was cheated out of crores, including land purchased with her earnings. She claimed loans were taken against her property in Manipur, which local groups later seized. Her former husband has denied all allegations.
Despite these challenges, the star boxer emphasised her focus on her children and dependent parents. 'What is the point of my achievements? I have been left broken, but I can’t even afford to grieve,' she said.
Refusing to pursue legal action, Mary Kom is instead concentrating on rebuilding her finances through endorsements and public appearances, while continuing her role with the Indian Olympic Association Athletes Commission.
'But I fight on. My life is one long boxing bout, it seems,' she remarked, underscoring her resilience and determination to move forward, both for herself and her family.