Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain storms into quarter-finals in women's welterweight category
Mary Kom too had stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category.
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 at the Kokugikan arena. Borgohain defeated Apetz 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Indian pugilist took Round 1, 3-2, and this created pressure on her German opponent. Lovlina maintained her charge in Round 2, and she unleashed further punches, throwing Apetz off her guard.
Onwards!
Power packed punching from Lovlina Borgohain lands her a last eight slot as she wins 3-2 against Nadine Apetz of #GER in the women's 69kg welterweight category! #IND #Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/Y9rserNmyR— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 27, 2021
The 23-year-old did not relent, and in the end, she won the match, progressing to the quarterfinals. On Sunday, Mary Kom had stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32.
Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1. On Saturday, 29-year-old Vikas Krishnan lost his round of 32 match in the men's welterweight boxing event and bowed out of the mega event.