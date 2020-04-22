Boxer Dingko Singh to be airlifted to Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown for cancer treatment

Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh is said to be airlifted to New Delhi from Manipur on April 25 so that he can receive his cancer treatment after missing a scheduled radiation therapy due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh is said to be airlifted to New Delhi from Manipur on April 25 so that he can receive his cancer treatment after missing a scheduled radiation therapy due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Dingko was advised radiation therapy after his liver cancer relapsed earlier this year. However, the treatment was available in Delhi and due to the lockdown, travel was not possible.

His health continued to worsen before Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday said it has made appropriate arrangements.

India boxers Vijender Singh and Manoj Kumar have also made sure to raise funds for Dingko.

“We have a WhatsApp group, ‘hum mein hai dum‘, Manoj posted about Dingko on it. We got his bank details and all of us have been chipping in with whatever we can manage,” Vijender told PTI.

“…we have raised over Rs 1 lakh, the money is continuing to go to his account. I put in Rs 25,000, likewise, everyone else has been giving what they can. Somebody gave 11,000, some others put in Rs 5,000,” Vijender, the Olympian medalist, said.

“Dingko is a hero, an icon for us. We had to come forward because every boxer deserves that his community comes to his aid at the hour of need,” he added.