Boxer Dingko Singh to be airlifted to Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown for cancer treatment

World Cup 2023: Team India dons new-look training kits ahead of IND vs AUS clash at Chepauk, See pics

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Watch: Virat Kohli gives autographs to fans in Chennai ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

OpenAI's text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

OpenAI's text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

World's richest billionaires list 2023; Mukesh Ambani on rank...

Bollywood stars who shell out lakhs on house rent

9 baby names inspired by Lord Vishnu

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tease fans with THIS special message

Yudh Abhyas 2023: US, Indian armies execute para jumps from transport aircraft in Alaska

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

Boxer Dingko Singh to be airlifted to Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown for cancer treatment

Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh is said to be airlifted to New Delhi from Manipur on April 25 so that he can receive his cancer treatment after missing a scheduled radiation therapy due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 22, 2020, 03:06 PM IST

Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh is said to be airlifted to New Delhi from Manipur on April 25 so that he can receive his cancer treatment after missing a scheduled radiation therapy due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. 

Dingko was advised radiation therapy after his liver cancer relapsed earlier this year. However, the treatment was available in Delhi and due to the lockdown, travel was not possible.

His health continued to worsen before Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday said it has made appropriate arrangements.

India boxers Vijender Singh and Manoj Kumar have also made sure to raise funds for Dingko.

“We have a WhatsApp group, ‘hum mein hai dum‘, Manoj posted about Dingko on it. We got his bank details and all of us have been chipping in with whatever we can manage,” Vijender told PTI.

“…we have raised over Rs 1 lakh, the money is continuing to go to his account. I put in Rs 25,000, likewise, everyone else has been giving what they can. Somebody gave 11,000, some others put in Rs 5,000,” Vijender, the Olympian medalist, said.

“Dingko is a hero, an icon for us. We had to come forward because every boxer deserves that his community comes to his aid at the hour of need,” he added.

