Bournemouth vs Watford, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Bournemouth host Watford in the Premier League needing to avoid defeat to remain ahead of the Hornets in the standings.

The Hornets know that victory will move them outside of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

When and where to watch Bournemouth vs Watford

Where and when is the Bournemouth vs Watford Premier League match being played?

The Bournemouth vs Watford, Premier League match will be played on January 12, 2020, at Dean Court.

What time does the Bournemouth vs Watford, Premier League match begin?

The Bournemouth vs Watford match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Watford, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Bournemouth vs Watford live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bournemouth vs Watford live streaming?

The Bournemouth vs Watford live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Bournemouth vs Watford: Predicted Starting XIs

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Francis, Cook, Mepham, Rico; H.Wilson, Gosling, Billing, Fraser; Solanke, C.Wilson

Watford: Foster; Dawson, Mariappa, Cathcart, Masina; Chalobah, Capoue; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney.