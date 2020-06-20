Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Bournemouth will be hosting Crystal Palace in Premier League 2019-20 clash. Both sides will be featuring in their first post-coronavirus lockdown match.

Bournemouth has slipped into the relegation zone before the league was halted and a win in today’s fixture will see Bournemouth pulling themselves out of the zone.

Crystal Palace are 12 points clear of Bournemouth and are sitting on the 11th position with 39 points.

When and where to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Where and when is the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Premier League match being played?

The Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be played on June 21, 2020, at Vitality Stadium.

What time does the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match begin?

The Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live streaming?

The Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Starting XIs

Bournemouth: Ramadale; A Smith, S Cook, Ake, Rico; King, Billing, Lerma, L Cook, Stanislas; C Wilson

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha