Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Borussia Dortmund needs Inter Milan's help to proceed in the Champions League as they take on Slavia Prague.

However, Slavia are unable to move off the bottom spot in Group E, despite having secured draws away at Barcelona and Inter earlier in the campaign.

When and where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague

Where and when is the Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague, Champions League match being played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague, Champions League match will be played on December 11, 2019, at Signal Iduna Park.

What time does the Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague, Champions League match begin?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live streaming?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague: Predicted Starting XIs

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Zagadou; Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Guerreiro; Hazard, Reus, Sancho

Slavia Prague possible starting lineup: Kolar; Coufal, Takacs, Kudela, Boril; Soucek, Traore, Stanciu, Sevcik; Olayinka, Masopusts