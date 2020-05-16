Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04, Bundesliga: DOR vs SCH Dream11, live stream, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DOR vs SCH Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Dream11 Team Player List, DOR Dream11 Team Player List, SCH Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Head to Head

Top-flight football is about to resume in Germany after a two-month gap due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

The 2019-20 season of the Bundesliga will be back underway from Saturday (May 16) and will become the first of the two five European football leagues to resume play.

The fixture list for the weekend consists of some heavyweight sides taking on each other in Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 being the first match on return in a much anticipated electrifying clash.

When and where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04

Where and when is the Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga match being played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04, Bundesliga match will be played on May 16, 2020, at Signal Iduna Park.

What time does the Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04, Bundesliga match begin?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 match will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04, Bundesliga live in India (TV channels)?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD2 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 live streaming?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.



Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04: Predicted Dream11

Roman Burki, Mats Hummels, Achraf Hakimi, Jonjoe Kenny, Bastian Oczipka, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, Daniel Caligiuri, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Benito Raman

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04: Predicted Starting XIs



Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki (GK), Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Julian Brandt, Achraf Hakimi, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland



Schalke 04: Markus Schubert (GK), Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Clair Todibo, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka, Daniel Caligiuri, Weston McKennie, Suat Serdar, Amine Harit, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch