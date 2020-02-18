Headlines

HomeSports

Sports

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Borussia Dortmund welcome Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Germany for the first leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 18, 2020, 05:18 PM IST

Borussia Dortmund welcome Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Germany for the first leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League.

It will actually be just the third meeting between the two teams in history, with their two previous match bringing draws during the group stage of the 2010-11 Champions League.

 

When and where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

Where and when is the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League match being played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League match will be played on February 19, 2019, at Westfalenstadion.

 

What time does the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League match begin?

The Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League live streaming?

The Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

 

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: Predicted Starting XIs 

Dortmund: Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

PSG: Navas; Meunier, Marquinhos, Silva, Bernat; Di Maria, Gueye, Verratti, Neymar; Icardi, Mbappe

