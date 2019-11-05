Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Borussia Dortmund will be locking horns against Inter Milan in the Signal Iduna Park.

After initially slumping to a 2-0 defeat to Inter, these two teams meet again.

This time, however, the Bundesliga outfit will have the home advantage, with the game being played at the iconic Signal Iduna Park.

When and where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan

Where and when is the Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan, Champions League match being played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan, Champions League match will be played on October 6, 2019, at Signal Iduna Park.

What time does the Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan, Champions League match begin?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan, Champions League live streaming?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan: Predicted Starting XIs

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Hitz; Piszczek, Akanji, Zagadou, Hakimi; Witsel, Delaney; Hazard, Gotze, Brandt; Alcacer.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Asamoah; Lukaku, Martinez