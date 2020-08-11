Borussia Dortmund shares cheeky Jadon Sancho post mocking Man Utd transfer saga - see post

Manchester United got hilariously trolled by Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund indirectly on social media regarding Jadon Sancho.

With all the transfer talks around Sancho's move to Man Utd, the transfer saga keeps on taking new twists and turns every day.

August 10, which was previously reported by German outlets BILD as the deadline for the Red Devils to sign the English sensation, passed yesterday and the BVB president came out with some bold claims about the young winger's future before the team left for their preseason camp.

"We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions," Dortmund president Michael Zorc told the press when asked about Sancho's future.

"Last summer we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then," he added.

Later on, Dourtmand's official Twitter handle posted a photo of Jadon in the Black and Yellow kit while adding a cheeky caption to it.

"You love to see it," BVB wrote on Twitter while adding a smiley emoji.

HERE IS THE POST: