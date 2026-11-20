New Sandpapergate claims by Khawaja and Bancroft have put Cummins under pressure. Pathan says Australia will face a lot of questions when they tour India for the BGT.

The 2018 Sandpapergate scandal is back in the news. And former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes it will follow Australia all the way to India. Australia will tour India in January next year for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Pathan says the fresh claims by Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft will be a big talking point then.

What Khawaja and Bancroft claimed

During Australia's tour of South Africa in 2018, Khawaja and Bancroft made fresh disclosures on the ball-tampering incident. Eight years after the incident, Khawaja demanded that the team take joint responsibility. For The West Australian, Bancroft penned a thorough column.

He said in it that he had discussed getting the ball to reverse swing with bowlers, notably Pat Cummins. Almost everyone on the team, with the exception of the media manager, was aware of the plan, he added, and his act was praised and encouraged. Cummins referred to Khawaja's assertions as "total nonsense" and refuted them.

Pathan says Australia will face scrutiny in India

Speaking on JioStar's show 'Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate', Pathan said Australia will not be able to escape the questions in India. "I am pretty sure that when Australia comes down to India to play the BGT series, there will be a lot of talk around it. Wherever the Australians go, they will have to face this. And they will have to be mentally strong to handle this, because it is all out there in the public domain," he said. Pathan also said David Warner should have spoken earlier. Warner was banned along with then-captain Steve Smith and Bancroft.

"I personally believe that Warner, because he has been through a ban, should have spoken then and there. Now, nothing can happen," Pathan said. He added that Cricket Australia did a four-day investigation at that time and punished Warner as the vice-captain who initiated it. Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden said Cummins has "thrown Khawaja under the bus". He said Cummins wants to answer questions for one and a half hours and then stop, but when he comes to India, not taking questions on Sandpapergate is "wishful thinking".

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Cummins' agent defends him

Cummins' long-time agent Neil Maxwell said his stance has not changed in eight years. "Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years. He has been consistent and adamant from day one," Maxwell said. Maxwell called the criticism "hysteria" and said Cummins never knew about the sandpaper.