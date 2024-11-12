The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

India is gearing up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, starting from November 22. Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team's star player, who had an underwhelming performance in the recent Test series, arrived in Perth on Sunday evening.

As anticipation builds for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the arrival of "King Kohli," has generated a buzz. Australian newspaper highlighted his arrival in Perth with headlines written in Hindi and Punjabi, which quickly went viral online.

Indian fans have been sharing images of The Telegraph newspaper’s front page, featuring Kohli's face with the headline: "Yugon ki ladai" (Fight for the ages). Renowned Australian journalist Melinda Ferral also posted a picture of a section in Punjabi, which featured an article on young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The headline there read: "Navam Raja" (The new king).

Watch the viral pictures here:

It’s not just Hindi. Punjabi on the back page. pic.twitter.com/L7wX1wdR3V — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 12, 2024

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia Test squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.