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Blow to New Zealand ahead of series opener against India, Conway gets injured, ruled out

New Zealand opener Devon Conway ruled out of first ODI vs India in Auckland after head injury in collision with Matt Henry during training.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 10:51 AM IST

Blow to New Zealand ahead of series opener against India, Conway gets injured, ruled out
Conway out of 1st India ODI after training mishap.
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New Zealand opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of the first ODI against India after suffering a head injury during training in Auckland. The injury happened just a day before the series opener.

Conway injured in training collision

On Tuesday, Conway was struck in the head during a training session at Eden Park. During training, he ran across fast bowler Matt Henry. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner confirmed the incident. Conway's injury was more serious, he added, but Henry underwent concussion exams and appeared well.

"Matt went through his concussion thing. He seems okay, but Dev's been rushed off the premises. So, yeah, it didn't look too good, actually, that collision," Santner told reporters. Conway will not play in Wednesday's opening game after being sent for additional medical testing.

New Zealand's growing injury list

Conway's injury adds to New Zealand's woes, with Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra already out due to hamstring and shoulder injuries. Tim Seifert, initially picked for two ODIs but now added for the full series, is expected to replace Conway in the XI. Seifert is the backup batter and will be a straight switch, according to Santner. He described the incident as a rare event, commended Conway's 50-over cricket record and called his absence a significant loss.

Also read: Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down: Patanjali Ghee among Rs 9 crore food seized; 19 licences suspended

ODI series set to begin in Auckland

The first ODI is on November 4 in Auckland after India won the T20I series 3-2, with New Zealand winning the last two games. New Zealand will look to carry that momentum into the 50-over format while India aims to start the ODI leg with a win and regain dominance.

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