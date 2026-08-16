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Bizarre Hockey WC blunder! Pakistan forget penalty corner kit; Abu Bakar gets green card in 4-1 England rout

Bizarre Hockey WC blunder! Pakistan forget penalty corner kit

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Bizarre Hockey WC blunder! Pakistan forget penalty corner kit; Abu Bakar gets green card in 4-1 England rout

Pakistan endured a bizarre start to their Men’s Hockey World Cup campaign against England after their penalty-corner equipment was reportedly left in the locker room. Captain Abu Bakar also received a green card as England secured a convincing 4-1 victory.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

Bizarre Hockey WC blunder! Pakistan forget penalty corner kit; Abu Bakar gets green card in 4-1 England rout
Courtesy: X/@FIH_Hockey
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Pakistan’s hockey team ran into a bizarre snag during their World Cup match against England—they left their penalty corner protective gear in the dressing room. That’s right, they didn’t have their safety kit on hand when it mattered. Because of this slip-up, captain Abu Bakar Mahmood was hit with a green card and had to step off the field for two minutes. The situation didn’t help their performance either; England ended up winning 4-1.

The mix-up happened around the 17th minute. England had just gone up 1-0 when the referee awarded a penalty corner to Pakistan. Suddenly, the players started scrambling behind the goal for their gear, only to realize it wasn’t there. Someone had to sprint back to the dressing room to fetch it, wasting precious time. The referee wasn’t impressed—he gave Mahmood a green card for the delay, sidelining the captain briefly.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Akbar didn’t hide his disappointment. He called it another “unwanted record” for Pakistan hockey, stressing that you just can’t forget something as basic as safety equipment at a tournament of this level. For him, preparation isn’t just about tactics or fitness—it’s about discipline and staying organized. Incidents like this, he said, really put the team’s readiness under the microscope.

While Pakistan fumbled off the field, things didn’t go much better on it. England made them pay, with Stuart Rushmere opening the scoring in the 12th minute. Sam Ward added another, then Samuel Hooper and James Albery kept piling on the goals. Pakistan’s lone reply came from Rehan Abdul Afraz in the 50th minute. Pakistan had two penalty corners in the game, but couldn’t convert either.

This World Cup marks Pakistan’s return to the big stage after missing out in 2023. Their last appearance was in 2018. Up next, Pakistan will face Wales on August 17, followed by a match against arch-rivals India on August 19.

Speaking of India, they started strong—beating Wales 3-1 with two goals from captain Harmanpreet Singh. India and England will also face off on August 17.

Now, about that missing gear—there’s a reason it’s so important. During a penalty corner, the ball rockets towards defenders at high speed, and without face masks, pads, and gloves, players are sitting ducks for serious injuries.

This kind of organizational slip says a lot about where Pakistani hockey stands today. Once kings of the game, with World Cup wins in 1971, 1978, 1982, and 1994, Pakistan has struggled for years—the decline is no mystery.

Here’s what’s gone wrong:

First, the domestic hockey scene fizzled out. Young players stopped getting the competition they needed, so talent just dried up.
Second, hockey changed—speed and fitness became everything, with artificial turf as the new normal. Pakistan couldn’t keep up with these modern demands.

Next, money problems plagued the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Late salaries, lack of funding, and constant infighting left the team in disarray.

Training facilities fell behind too. Without proper grounds and equipment, players couldn’t prepare for the pressures of international competition.

And, maybe biggest of all, cricket stole the show. Almost all the media attention, sponsorship and funding shifted to cricket leaving hockey in the shadows.

Also read| 2027 ODI World Cup to begin on Gandhi Jayanti? ICC reportedly plans special tribute

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