Bizarre Decision In Cricket Explained: Ball goes for six, lands in stands, batter gets five runs

Ali Khan's huge bouncer flew over Pollard into the stands and was given as 5 wides. Toronto beat Mississauga by 9 runs to reach the Canada Super60 final vs Vancouver Anchors.

Ali Khan starred as Toronto Sixers beat Mississauga Masters by 9 runs in the Canada Super60 semi-final. Toronto posted 130/4, led by Pollard's 40 off 16, and held off Lees' 39 off 11. Toronto will face Vancouver Anchors in the final.

A bouncer that went straight into the stands

The big moment happened in Toronto's innings. Ali Khan, a pacer from Mississauga, bowled Pollard a massive bouncer. The ball flew over the wicketkeeper and the batter's head before landing squarely in the spectators on the full. It was deemed a wide and a six by commentators who were taken aback. Fans on X also reacted, with one viral post reading, "First in my bloodline to see wide ball go for Six (6wd)". The umpire, however, signalled just 5 wides.

Why did the umpire give 5 wides and not 7

The MCC's call was accurate, as the umpire's call was the umpire's, the umpire's, the umpire's. The umpire's.A six will only be awarded if the ball is hit by the bat and lands outside the boundary without bouncing inside the field, according to Law 19.7.1.

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Law 19.7.2 says if the ball has not been struck by the bat and goes beyond the boundary on the full, it is counted as 4 runs, not 6. Since Pollard did not touch the ball, it could not be a six. It was given as 4 wides for the boundary. One more run is added as the penalty for a wide under Law 22.6. So the total becomes 5 wides.