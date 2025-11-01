FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeSports

SPORTS

BIG update! Shreyas Iyer gets discharged from Sydney hospital after suffering serious abdominal injury, will continue to…

Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from Sydney hospital after sustaining a spleen injury during third ODI against Australia. The BCCI confirmed he is stable, recovering well, and will return to India once cleared to fly. Doctors and specialists continue monitoring his progress.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

BIG update! Shreyas Iyer gets discharged from Sydney hospital after suffering serious abdominal injury, will continue to…
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from a hospital in Sydney after sustaining a serious spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia on October 25, 2025, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday, November 1. The middle-order batter will remain in Sydney for follow-up consultations before returning to India once declared fit to travel.

Injury Details and Treatment

Iyer suffered the injury while attempting a diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey. Sprinting from the backward point region, he landed awkwardly on his left side, immediately clutching the ball and showing signs of severe pain. Initially suspected to be a rib injury, further assessment revealed a laceration of the spleen with internal bleeding, a vital organ responsible for filtering blood and supporting the immune system.

The BCCI confirmed that Iyer underwent a minor surgical procedure to repair the laceration. Prompt medical intervention helped arrest internal bleeding, and he received continuous care from specialists in Sydney and India.

BCCI Statement

In an official statement, the BCCI said, 'Shreyas sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding, resulting in a spleen laceration with internal bleeding. He has undergone appropriate medical management and is now stable and recovering well.'

The board also extended gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his Sydney team, as well as Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for providing expert care.

Support from Teammates

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had previously updated on Iyer’s condition, noting that the batter was responding well to messages from teammates and showing steady recovery.

Next Steps

Iyer will stay in Sydney for monitoring and follow-up appointments to ensure complete recovery. Once doctors confirm he is fit to fly, he will return to India. The BCCI medical team remains satisfied with his progress and expects a full recovery in due course.

