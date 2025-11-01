Vivo X300 Pro, X300 India launch soon: Check price, date, features, specifications, camera and other details
'Apni shakal dekhi hai': Salman Khan BLASTS Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for bodyshaming Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19: 'Shame on you'
Andhra Pradesh stampede: 9 dead, several injured at Venkateswara Swamy temple; here's what happened
SBI card revised fee, bank deposit nomination, Aadhaar, and more : 7 BIG financial changes in November 2025
When is Dev Diwali 2025, and why is it celebrated across India? Know date, significance and other details
Ranbir Kapoor to re-establish RK Studios with his directorial debut, Deepika Padukone may join: Report
When Abhishek Bachchan stood up for Aishwarya Rai, saying she's much more than just…: ‘She’s beautiful but…’
Historic Achievement: India breaks three Guinness World Records under 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', Health Minister JP Nadda announces on X
Did Diljit Dosanjh clarify on touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet on KBC 17 amid SFJ threat? His latest post suggest so
BIG update! Shreyas Iyer gets discharged from Sydney hospital after suffering serious abdominal injury, will continue to…
SPORTS
Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from Sydney hospital after sustaining a spleen injury during third ODI against Australia. The BCCI confirmed he is stable, recovering well, and will return to India once cleared to fly. Doctors and specialists continue monitoring his progress.
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from a hospital in Sydney after sustaining a serious spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia on October 25, 2025, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday, November 1. The middle-order batter will remain in Sydney for follow-up consultations before returning to India once declared fit to travel.
Iyer suffered the injury while attempting a diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey. Sprinting from the backward point region, he landed awkwardly on his left side, immediately clutching the ball and showing signs of severe pain. Initially suspected to be a rib injury, further assessment revealed a laceration of the spleen with internal bleeding, a vital organ responsible for filtering blood and supporting the immune system.
The BCCI confirmed that Iyer underwent a minor surgical procedure to repair the laceration. Prompt medical intervention helped arrest internal bleeding, and he received continuous care from specialists in Sydney and India.
In an official statement, the BCCI said, 'Shreyas sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding, resulting in a spleen laceration with internal bleeding. He has undergone appropriate medical management and is now stable and recovering well.'
The board also extended gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his Sydney team, as well as Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for providing expert care.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav had previously updated on Iyer’s condition, noting that the batter was responding well to messages from teammates and showing steady recovery.
Iyer will stay in Sydney for monitoring and follow-up appointments to ensure complete recovery. Once doctors confirm he is fit to fly, he will return to India. The BCCI medical team remains satisfied with his progress and expects a full recovery in due course.