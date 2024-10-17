The total auction purse for IPL 2025 has been fixed at Rs 120 crore, and the total salary budget is Rs 146 crore

The buzz for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction is growing, with speculations suggesting that the event is to occur in the last week of November and the date is likely to be November 24-25. Though the BCCI has not officially announced the date and venue of this occasion, it is expected that this event will also take place in some cities of the Middle East, especially in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to several sources, the auction may take place in Riyadh around November 24–25. This year’s auction is especially important, as a mega auction will be taking place this year, which only happens in a few years. Franchises are to submit their player retentions before October 31st.

Of the players that are likely to be retained, Mumbai Indians’ former skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the most influential players. It will be interesting to see if he will be retained by the franchise with big names also in the team, such as Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. However, according to the rumours, last-time finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to retain Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, and Abhishek Sharma. This may be shocking, as Travis Head, the Australian power hitter, is also an option for the team.

This auction also specifies new rules of player retention for the first time. Every franchise can keep as many as six players, out of which five have to be capped players and the other one or two have to be uncapped players. The total auction purse for IPL 2025 has been fixed at Rs 120 crore, and the total salary budget is Rs 146 crore. Surprisingly, the match fee of Rs 7.5 lakhs per player has been included for the first time in the history of the IPL.

Thus, while teams are plotting their rosters for this critical auction, fans wait on the BCCI for such details. The situation is critical for franchises eager to create strong teams for the new season and adapt to new rules and restrictions regarding finances. This year’s auction is likely to be a dramatic one because the bidding is expected to be very keen, with the world cricket lovers waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars in action.