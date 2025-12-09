FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeSports

SPORTS

BIG UPDATE! BCCI drops 1040 players from IPL 2026 auction list, adds 35 surprise entries, mega star returns after franchise demand; Check who made the cut

The BCCI has trimmed its IPL 2026 mini-auction list to 350 players, including 35 surprise entries like Quinton de Kock. The auction will be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, featuring capped and uncapped players, with an accelerated phase after the 70th player. Exciting bids expected.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 11:49 AM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has significantly trimmed its preliminary list of 1,390 players for the IPL 2026 mini-auction, narrowing it down to 350. This nearly 75% reduction comes after extensive consultations with franchises and includes 35 unexpected inclusions not present in the initial roster.

Auction Schedule and Venue

The auction is set to take place on December 16 at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, beginning at 1 pm local time (2:30 pm IST). Franchises were notified of the final list late Monday night, setting the stage for one of the most closely watched mini-auctions in recent IPL history.

Surprise Inclusions: Quinton de Kock Leads the List

The most eye-catching addition is South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. Initially missing from the longlist, de Kock was added in the third lot of wicketkeeper-batters after a franchise requested his inclusion. The 33-year-old, recently back from international retirement, scored a century in Visakhapatnam, generating renewed interest. His base price is INR 1 crore, half of the INR 2 crore he commanded in the previous mega-auction.

Other international newcomers include Sri Lankans Traveen Mathew, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dunith Wellalage, Afghanistan’s Arab Gul, West Indies’ Akeem Auguste, and several South African players. On the domestic front, new entries include Vishnu Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Sadek Hussain and Izaz Sawariya, among others.

Auction Format and Key Batches

The auction will begin with capped players grouped by specialist roles: batters, all-rounders, wicketkeeper-batters, fast bowlers, and spinners. Uncapped players will follow in the same sequence. The BA1 opening batch features top names like Cameron Green, Devon Conway, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw, and David Miller, while Venkatesh Iyer leads the AL1 all-rounders group.

Accelerated Phase

The accelerated phase of the auction is set to begin after the 70th player, currently Wahidullah Zadran from Afghanistan. Players numbered 71 to 350 will go under the hammer in this round, followed by a quick-fire session for unsold or unpresented names.

Anticipation Builds

With a blend of star internationals, emerging domestic talent, and surprise inclusions, the IPL 2026 mini-auction promises exciting bidding battles. Franchises will have a chance to strengthen their squads strategically, making this a key event leading up to the new season.

