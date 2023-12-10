Big setback for West Indies as star players refuse central contracts before 2024 T20 World Cup

The Windies cricket board have confirmed that the star players will be available for all West Indies T20I matches during the contract year.

In a surprising turn of events, three star players from West Indies, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers have refused to accept the central contracts, according to the country's cricket board.

However, the Windies cricket board have confirmed that the star players will be available for all West Indies T20I matches during the contract year.

Meanwhile, four West Indies players from men’s team have been offered the contract for the first time. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, right-handed batter Keacy Carty, and left-handed batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze. Whereas from the women’s team, all-rounders Zaida James and Sheneta Grimmond are two new names to appear in the list.

“With a busy year of cricket ahead, in all three formats, we have held several detailed discussions with the two Head Coaches on the brand of cricket they want to play. We are very clear in the direction we want to go. The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil,” said West Indies selector Dr. Desmond Haynes.

“We also have away Test Series in Australia and England – these are two major assignments whilst in the 50-over format we look to build a nucleus of players aimed towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027,” he added.

Over the past 2-3 years, West Indies have not been able to live up to people’s expectations and showcased underwhelming performances. The team also failed to qualify for the 2022 T20 World Cup and recent 2023 ODI World Cup. West Indies will co-host the T20 World Cup alongside the United States of America next year in June.