Big relief for Vinesh Phogat as Supreme Court allows wrestler to compete in 2026 Asian Games trials

The Supreme Court handed Vinesh Phogat a major boost by allowing the star wrestler to participate in the 2026 Asian Games selection trials. The decision came after legal proceedings surrounding federation rules and athlete eligibility, clearing the way for her potential international comeback.

Vinesh Phogat has been granted permission to compete in the Asian Games selection trials after the Supreme Court declined to stay a Delhi High Court ruling that allowed her participation. Nevertheless, the apex court emphasized that this ruling should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the High Court's reasoning, as it raised several concerns regarding Phogat's adherence to anti-doping regulations.

A panel of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe reviewed the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) appeal against the High Court decision on Friday, May 29. With the trials set to commence on May 30, the court opted not to interfere with the process at the last moment, thereby permitting Phogat to participate.

High Court's approach under scrutiny

During the hearing, the bench voiced doubts about how the Delhi High Court handled the situation. The judges questioned the characterization of the WFI's policy as "exclusionary" when the eligibility criteria were uniformly applied to all wrestlers.

The court also objected to certain remarks made concerning motherhood and gender discrimination, asserting that these matters could not solely justify judicial intervention in the realm of sports governance.

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The phrase "Country first" resonated throughout the hearing, with the bench noting that athletes representing India must fulfill all eligibility and compliance standards.

Simultaneously, the court recognized Phogat's prominence in Indian sports, referring to her as "not an ordinary athlete" and acknowledging her accomplishments as a world champion and Olympian.

The Supreme Court also looked into issues regarding compliance with anti-doping regulations and the requirements for participation.

During the hearing, the bench referenced records showing that Phogat had missed doping tests and faced challenges with her whereabouts filings. The judges remarked that these issues could not be dismissed lightly, particularly when an athlete is vying for a spot on the national team.

The court pointed out that according to international anti-doping standards, repeated failures concerning testing and whereabouts obligations could lead to severe repercussions.

Additionally, questions were raised about Phogat's involvement in qualifying tournaments and whether she had met the federation's eligibility standards prior to the trials.

The controversy originated from the WFI's updated selection policy, which limited participation in the trials to wrestlers who satisfied certain eligibility criteria, including involvement in specified tournaments.

Phogat contested the policy after being deemed ineligible upon her return from maternity leave. Her legal representatives argued that the federation's standards unfairly penalized a distinguished athlete trying to restart her career after giving birth.

Senior advocate Madhavi Divan, representing Phogat, contended that the federation had overlooked her remarkable past accomplishments and effectively barred her from making a comeback. She argued that the selection criteria had become excessively rigid and did not consider the unique circumstances of legendary athletes returning to the sport.

Conversely, the WFI asserted that the regulations were uniformly applied to all wrestlers and cautioned that easing the criteria for one individual would be unjust to others who had adhered to the selection process.

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