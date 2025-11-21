Big relief for Gautam Gambhir as Delhi High Court quashes Fabiflu stocking case against him, foundation

Delhi High Court delivered major relief to Gautam Gambhir by quashing the case filed against him over alleged stocking of Fabiflu during the COVID-19 surge. The court dismissed all proceedings, bringing an end to the high-profile controversy involving the former cricketer and his foundation.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a case against Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the India cricket team, and his foundation concerning the alleged unauthorized stocking and distribution of Fabiflu during the second wave of Covid-19. "Complaint case quashed," stated Justice Neena Bansal Krishna as she delivered the ruling. A detailed copy of the order is still pending.

In July 2021, the drugs control department filed a complaint against Gambhir, his mother Seema, and his wife Natasha, along with the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and its CEO, Aprajita Singh, for violations under Section 18(c) in conjunction with Section 27(b)(ii) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. This action followed a directive from a division bench of the high court, which instructed inquiries into individuals involved in the stocking and distribution of medicines, as it constituted a breach of the Act.

Section 18(c) of the Act forbids the manufacture, sale, and distribution of drugs without a license, while Section 27(b)(ii) stipulates that selling and distributing without a valid license is punishable by imprisonment for a minimum of three years, potentially extending to five years, along with a fine.

On July 26, the trial court had summoned Gambhir to appear, prompting him to seek relief from the high court. He also requested the annulment of the summons issued by the trial court.

In his petition to the high court, Gambhir argued that the complaint against him was unfounded, as he had provided medicines free of charge to those in need rather than selling them for profit. He further claimed that his family members were included in the complaint without justification.

The high court had previously stayed the trial court proceedings in September 2021, but this stay was lifted on April 9 of this year.

The Delhi Drugs Control Department opposed Gambhir's petition, asserting that a trial is essential to ascertain the truth of the allegations. The counsel argued that the plea was not valid, as Gambhir had approached the high court directly without first contesting the summons in the sessions court.

Also read| Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc breaks Mohammed Shami's Optus Stadium record; creates historic first in Perth Test