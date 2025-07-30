BIG move by EaseMyTrip as it opts out of Ind vs Pak WCL match; says, 'Terror and cricket can't...'

EaseMyTrip, one of the sponsors for the World Championship of Legends (WCL), announced that it wouldn’t be associated with the upcoming India vs Pakistan match.

EaseMyTrip, one of the sponsors for the World Championship of Legends (WCL), announced that it wouldn’t be associated with the upcoming India vs Pakistan match. In a post on ‘X’, EasyMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti made the announcement, lauding Team India for their outstanding performance in the ongoing WCL.

“You’ve made the nation proud”, Pitti wrote. Asserting that "cricket and terrorism can't go hand in hand", he added, "However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. @EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism".

"EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL," he added. Echoing 'nation-first' sentiment, Pitti said that some things are always bigger than sports. "Nation first business later Always. Jai Hind".

The ties between the two neighbors soured after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which had claimed 26 innocent lives. India, in retaliation, launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps operating in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan, again, directed attacks towards the Indian bordering states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, killing more than 15 people. The three-day-long hostilities ended on May 10 with a ceasefire deal between the two nations.

Team India opts out of WCL

Earlier as well, Team India opted out of the WCL match against Pakistan, demonstrating their firm stance against terrorism and in the national interest months after the Pahalgam massacre, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The decision came despite the India champions securing their place in the semifinals after a decisive win over the West Indies Champions.