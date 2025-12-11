Big LOSS to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: BCCI likely to cut their salaries by Rs 2 crore due to...

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might see their salaries reduced as they're likely to be downgraded from A+ to A category in the BCCI contracts due to their decreased participation in Tests and T20Is.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to review its central contracts for players, with stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma potentially facing a pay cut in the next cycle. The BCCI releases its contracts for players across four categories annually, with the nature of the contract and remuneration depending on the player's contribution to the three formats of the game.

How BCCI central contracts work?

The BCCI's contract system is divided into four distinct grades - A+, A, B, and C - each carrying a fixed annual salary, known as the retainership. This amount is paid to the player regardless of how many matches they play throughout the year, standing separate from their match-fee earnings. The allocation of grades is an annual exercise undertaken by the BCCI, working in close consultation with the selection committee, head coach, and team captain.

Historically, players who showcase excellence and commitment to Test cricket are favoured for the higher retainers. The A+ category is a premium bracket strictly reserved for the best all-format players. A player's consistency and impact on the field over the previous contract cycle also play a significant role in determining their contract grade. Exceptional performers often see promotions, while a dip in form or fitness may lead to demotions.

Eligibility criteria for contracts

To be eligible for the lowest Grade C, a player must have participated in a minimum number of international matches during the cycle. The BCCI has also strongly enforced the rule that centrally contracted players, when not on national duty, must make themselves available for domestic red-ball tournaments like the Ranji Trophy.

BCCI likely to deduct Rs 2 crore from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's salary

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, currently placed in the A+ category, are expected to be demoted as they are no longer active players in the Test and T20I format. If they do get dropped to the A category, they would each earn Rs 2 crore less in the 'A contract' (Rs 5 crore) compared to the 'A+ contract' (Rs 7 crore). Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from T20Is, might remain in the A+ category as he is still an active member of India's Test team.