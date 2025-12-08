Big BOOST to India as Shubman Gill rejoins team ahead of T20I series against South Africa, no place for THIS star crickter, name is...

iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...; here’s all you need to know
SPORTS
Shubman Gill, India's captain for ODI and Test matches, has rejoined the team after recovering from a neck injury he suffered during a Test match against South Africa.
India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill rejoined the team on Sunday, December 7, after completing his neck injury rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Gill sustained the injury during the opening Test match against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata while playing a shot and was briefly hospitalized.
Although he was discharged the next day, his discomfort continued, which led to his withdrawal from the remaining Test and ODI series. His recovery program at the COE focused on incremental batting practice and ground fitness. Having completed his rehabilitation, he has now rejoined the team in preparation for the five-match Twenty20 International series against South Africa.
A widely circulated video showed Gill and his T20I opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, on the team bus.
Early reports confirm that Gill has been declared fully fit and available for selection in all formats after successfully completing his rehabilitation program at the COE.
Medical officials have stated that Gill met all performance and physical benchmarks required to return to competitive cricket, in addition to finishing his rehabilitation. His recovery has been closely monitored, with outcomes described as successful and satisfactory.
India felt Gill's absence keenly during the Test series, as South Africa secured a 2-0 victory, marking their second series win there since 2000. He also missed India's 2-1 win in the ODI series against the same opponents.
The focus now shifts to the T20Is, with the five-match series commencing at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9. Under the leadership of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, India aims to maintain their unblemished record in the shortest format. The Men in Blue have previously defeated the Proteas in both the away T20 series and the 2024 T20 World Cup final.
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh