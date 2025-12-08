FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...; here’s all you need to know

Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 actress sexual assault case, six found guilty

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt breaks her silence on dating rumours with Endemol director: 'Bhaskar and I are...'

Dhurandhar: Siddharth Anand says Ranveer Singh film is 'nasha', hails Aditya Dhar's 'passion', calls it 'prime example of...'

Sunny Deol shares first post after Dharmendra's death, remembers him on 90th birth anniversary: 'Papa hamesha mere...'

BIG JOLT to IndiGo, Airlines parent company InterGlobe Aviation's shares fall by..., after show-cause notice issued to CEO Pieter Elbers due to...

Goa nightclub 'Birch By Romeo' owner Saurabh Luthra FIRST statement out, says, 'In hour of irreplacable sorrow...'

IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 flights cancelled, THESE cities severely affected, airports issue warnings

Who is Sunny Reddy? Indian origin American elected as Co-Chair of Michigan Republican Party

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Restrictions near Red Fort ahead of UNESCO event until December 13; Check affected areas and diversions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...; here’s all you need to know

iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...

Big BOOST to India as Shubman Gill rejoins team ahead of T20I series against South Africa, no place for THIS star crickter, name is...

Big BOOST to India as Shubman Gill rejoins team ahead of T20I series against Sou

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt breaks her silence on dating rumours with Endemol director: 'Bhaskar and I are...'

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt breaks her silence on dating rumours with

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

HomeSports

SPORTS

Big BOOST to India as Shubman Gill rejoins team ahead of T20I series against South Africa, no place for THIS star crickter, name is...

Shubman Gill, India's captain for ODI and Test matches, has rejoined the team after recovering from a neck injury he suffered during a Test match against South Africa.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Big BOOST to India as Shubman Gill rejoins team ahead of T20I series against South Africa, no place for THIS star crickter, name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill rejoined the team on Sunday, December 7, after completing his neck injury rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Gill sustained the injury during the opening Test match against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata while playing a shot and was briefly hospitalized.

Although he was discharged the next day, his discomfort continued, which led to his withdrawal from the remaining Test and ODI series. His recovery program at the COE focused on incremental batting practice and ground fitness. Having completed his rehabilitation, he has now rejoined the team in preparation for the five-match Twenty20 International series against South Africa.

A widely circulated video showed Gill and his T20I opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, on the team bus.

Shubman Gill clears fitness test

Early reports confirm that Gill has been declared fully fit and available for selection in all formats after successfully completing his rehabilitation program at the COE.

Medical officials have stated that Gill met all performance and physical benchmarks required to return to competitive cricket, in addition to finishing his rehabilitation. His recovery has been closely monitored, with outcomes described as successful and satisfactory.

India felt Gill's absence keenly during the Test series, as South Africa secured a 2-0 victory, marking their second series win there since 2000. He also missed India's 2-1 win in the ODI series against the same opponents.

The focus now shifts to the T20Is, with the five-match series commencing at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9. Under the leadership of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, India aims to maintain their unblemished record in the shortest format. The Men in Blue have previously defeated the Proteas in both the away T20 series and the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

India’s Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs South Africa:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...; here’s all you need to know
iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...
Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 actress sexual assault case, six found guilty
Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 actress sexual assault case
Big BOOST to India as Shubman Gill rejoins team ahead of T20I series against South Africa, no place for THIS star crickter, name is...
Big BOOST to India as Shubman Gill rejoins team ahead of T20I series against Sou
Trump weighs in on $72 billion Netflix-Warner Bros mega-merger: 'Could be a problem'
Trump weighs in on $72 billion Netflix-Warner Bros mega-merger
Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt breaks her silence on dating rumours with Endemol director: 'Bhaskar and I are...'
Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt breaks her silence on dating rumours with
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement