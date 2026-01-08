BIG blow to team India: Tilak Varma suffers abdomen injury, likely to miss New Zealand T20I series, reports claim...

Tilak Varma's absence is a major blow to India's T20I setup, with the team scheduled to face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series starting January 21.

India's preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 have suffered a significant setback with the news that batter Tilak Varma has undergone surgery for testicular torsion, an injury that could sideline him for the next few weeks. The 23-year-old left-hander was representing Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot when he experienced acute testicular pain, prompting him to seek medical attention. Scans at Gokul Hospital diagnosed him with testicular torsion, a condition that required immediate surgery.

Tilak's absence a major blow to India's T20I setup

Tilak Varma's absence is a major blow to India's T20I setup, with the team scheduled to face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series starting January 21. The series is India's final assignment before beginning their World Cup title defence at home, and Tilak's injury has cast a shadow over the team's preparations. The youngster has been an integral part of the T20I setup over the past one year, playing a pivotal role in India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph with a match-winning 69* (53) in the final against Pakistan.

Replacement options being explored

The Indian team management is expected to name a replacement for the New Zealand series, but sources suggest it is unlikely that Shubman Gill, who was omitted from India's T20 World Cup squad, will be considered as a replacement.

Tilak's injury has left a void in the team's batting lineup, and finding a suitable replacement will be a challenge for the selectors. The youngster's availability for the early part of the World Cup preparations is also under a cloud, with reports suggesting he will be out of action for three to four weeks.

Tilak's injury a setback for India's World Cup aspirations

Tilak Varma's injury is a setback for India's World Cup aspirations, with the team looking to defend their title at home. The left-hander has been in fine form, and his absence will be deeply felt by the team. The Indian team management will be hoping that Tilak makes a quick recovery and is fit for the World Cup, but for now, the focus will be on finding a suitable replacement and regrouping for the New Zealand series.