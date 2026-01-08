FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

When is Makar Sankranti 2026, January 14 or 15? Check date, auspicious timings, significance of this festival

Who was Agnivesh Agarwal? Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's son dies at age of 49 in US due to..., know his education, net worth

US in 'dangerous' situation? President Donald Trump eyes for 1.5 trillion USD defense budget in 2027, build 'dream military' due to..., says, 'troubled...'

Who is Ankush Bharadwaj? National shooting coach suspended over sexual assault allegations by 'minor'

Nita Ambani stuns in traditional peacock blue Banarasi saree paired at Mumbai fashion gala, see viral pics

Toxic first look: Yash gives out perfect mixture of s*x and violence, introduces Raya in style, fans say 'yeh hoga asli Dhurandhar'

Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches...

Emraan Hashmi reveals he faced repeated Immigration checks while travelling abroad: ‘I fit the...'

BIG blow to team India: Tilak Varma suffers abdomen injury, likely to miss New Zealand T20I series, reports claim...

President Donald Trump’s BIG decision: US set to withdraw from 66 international, UN organisations due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When is Makar Sankranti 2026, January 14 or 15? Check date, auspicious timings, significance of this festival

When is Makar Sankranti 2026, January 14 or 15? Check date, auspicious timings

Who was Agnivesh Agarwal? Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's son dies at age of 49 in US due to..., know his education, net worth

Who was Agnivesh Agarwal? Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's son dies at age

Nita Ambani stuns in traditional peacock blue Banarasi saree paired at Mumbai fashion gala, see viral pics

Nita Ambani stuns in traditional peacock blue Banarasi saree paired at Mumbai

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeSports

SPORTS

BIG blow to team India: Tilak Varma suffers abdomen injury, likely to miss New Zealand T20I series, reports claim...

Tilak Varma's absence is a major blow to India's T20I setup, with the team scheduled to face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series starting January 21.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 10:32 AM IST

BIG blow to team India: Tilak Varma suffers abdomen injury, likely to miss New Zealand T20I series, reports claim...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    India's preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 have suffered a significant setback with the news that batter Tilak Varma has undergone surgery for testicular torsion, an injury that could sideline him for the next few weeks. The 23-year-old left-hander was representing Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot when he experienced acute testicular pain, prompting him to seek medical attention. Scans at Gokul Hospital diagnosed him with testicular torsion, a condition that required immediate surgery.

    Tilak's absence a major blow to India's T20I setup

    Tilak Varma's absence is a major blow to India's T20I setup, with the team scheduled to face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series starting January 21. The series is India's final assignment before beginning their World Cup title defence at home, and Tilak's injury has cast a shadow over the team's preparations. The youngster has been an integral part of the T20I setup over the past one year, playing a pivotal role in India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph with a match-winning 69* (53) in the final against Pakistan.

    Replacement options being explored

    The Indian team management is expected to name a replacement for the New Zealand series, but sources suggest it is unlikely that Shubman Gill, who was omitted from India's T20 World Cup squad, will be considered as a replacement.

    Tilak's injury has left a void in the team's batting lineup, and finding a suitable replacement will be a challenge for the selectors. The youngster's availability for the early part of the World Cup preparations is also under a cloud, with reports suggesting he will be out of action for three to four weeks.

    Tilak's injury a setback for India's World Cup aspirations

    Tilak Varma's injury is a setback for India's World Cup aspirations, with the team looking to defend their title at home. The left-hander has been in fine form, and his absence will be deeply felt by the team. The Indian team management will be hoping that Tilak makes a quick recovery and is fit for the World Cup, but for now, the focus will be on finding a suitable replacement and regrouping for the New Zealand series.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    When is Makar Sankranti 2026, January 14 or 15? Check date, auspicious timings, significance of this festival
    When is Makar Sankranti 2026, January 14 or 15? Check date, auspicious timings
    Who was Agnivesh Agarwal? Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's son dies at age of 49 in US due to..., know his education, net worth
    Who was Agnivesh Agarwal? Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's son dies at age
    US in 'dangerous' situation? President Donald Trump eyes for 1.5 trillion USD defense budget in 2027, build 'dream military' due to..., says, 'troubled...'
    US in 'dangerous' situation? President Donald Trump eyes for 1.5 trillion USD...
    Who is Ankush Bharadwaj? National shooting coach suspended over sexual assault allegations by 'minor'
    Who is Ankush Bharadwaj? National shooting coach suspended over...
    Nita Ambani stuns in traditional peacock blue Banarasi saree paired at Mumbai fashion gala, see viral pics
    Nita Ambani stuns in traditional peacock blue Banarasi saree paired at Mumbai
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
    Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
    Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
    Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
    Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
    Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
    Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement