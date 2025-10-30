From supermoon to meteor showers: 10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025
Not Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra; this superstar to be awarded first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'special' grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer: 'May you ever...'
Beat air pollution with these 5 affordable air purifiers under Rs 10,000 for clean indoor air
Shreyas Iyer shares FIRST message after suffering rib injury during IND vs AUS series: 'I’m deeply...'
Google's parent Alphabet hits $100 billion in a single quarter, CEO Sundar Pichai says this about approach
Big Blow to Team India: Shreyas Iyer likely to miss South Africa series after rib injury, New Zealand ODIs in doubt, reports claim...
After failed first attempt, Delhi's cloud seeding next trial to take off on....; IIT Kanpur director reveals
BAD news for cricket fans: 17-year-old cricketer dies after being hit by ball, his name is..., he was from…
Delhi-NCR's air quality crisis deepens: AQI crosses 400 in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels
SPORTS
Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia. Now, reports are claiming that the star player is likely to miss South Africa series.
India's star batter and ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to be sidelined for two months following a ruptured spleen sustained during the third ODI against Australia last week. The India batsman underwent a medical procedure to address internal bleeding caused by the injury. Recent reports indicate that his condition is stable, and he was moved from the ICU at a Sydney hospital earlier this week.
According to RevSportz, Iyer's absence from competitive play will last for the next two months, which means he will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa at home next month. His potential return for the three-game contest against New Zealand in January is uncertain due to a lack of practice.
This also casts doubt on his chances of being included in the T20 World Cup squad, as India will play their final international format match at home against New Zealand in January, where the management will likely finalize their team for the ICC tournament in February.
If Iyer is unable to participate in the ODI series against New Zealand, his next opportunity to represent India will be during the white-ball tour of England in July next year.
The BCCI shared full details about Shreyas Iyer's injury. The board issued an official statement in which they said, "Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia."
"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," the statement further added.