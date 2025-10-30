FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From supermoon to meteor showers: 10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra; this superstar to be awarded first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'special' grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer: 'May you ever...'

Beat air pollution with these 5 affordable air purifiers under Rs 10,000 for clean indoor air

Shreyas Iyer shares FIRST message after suffering rib injury during IND vs AUS series: 'I’m deeply...'

Google's parent Alphabet hits $100 billion in a single quarter, CEO Sundar Pichai says this about approach

Big Blow to Team India: Shreyas Iyer likely to miss South Africa series after rib injury, New Zealand ODIs in doubt, reports claim...

After failed first attempt, Delhi's cloud seeding next trial to take off on....; IIT Kanpur director reveals

BAD news for cricket fans: 17-year-old cricketer dies after being hit by ball, his name is..., he was from…

Delhi-NCR's air quality crisis deepens: AQI crosses 400 in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From supermoon to meteor showers: 10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025

10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra; this superstar to be awarded first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence

This superstar to be awarded first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'special' grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer: 'May you ever...'

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeSports

SPORTS

Big Blow to Team India: Shreyas Iyer likely to miss South Africa series after rib injury, New Zealand ODIs in doubt, reports claim...

Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia. Now, reports are claiming that the star player is likely to miss South Africa series.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Big Blow to Team India: Shreyas Iyer likely to miss South Africa series after rib injury, New Zealand ODIs in doubt, reports claim...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    India's star batter and ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to be sidelined for two months following a ruptured spleen sustained during the third ODI against Australia last week. The India batsman underwent a medical procedure to address internal bleeding caused by the injury. Recent reports indicate that his condition is stable, and he was moved from the ICU at a Sydney hospital earlier this week.

    What does the reports claim about Shreyas Iyer?

    According to RevSportz, Iyer's absence from competitive play will last for the next two months, which means he will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa at home next month. His potential return for the three-game contest against New Zealand in January is uncertain due to a lack of practice.

    This also casts doubt on his chances of being included in the T20 World Cup squad, as India will play their final international format match at home against New Zealand in January, where the management will likely finalize their team for the ICC tournament in February.

    If Iyer is unable to participate in the ODI series against New Zealand, his next opportunity to represent India will be during the white-ball tour of England in July next year.

    BCCI on Shreyas Iyer's recovery

    The BCCI shared full details about Shreyas Iyer's injury. The board issued an official statement in which they said, "Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia."

    "The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," the statement further added.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    From supermoon to meteor showers: 10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025
    10 stunning night sky events you can't miss this November 2025
    Not Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra; this superstar to be awarded first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence
    This superstar to be awarded first R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence
    Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'special' grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer: 'May you ever...'
    Amitabh Bachchan reacts to grandson Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis trailer
    Beat air pollution with these 5 affordable air purifiers under Rs 10,000 for clean indoor air
    Beat air pollution with these 5 affordable air purifiers under Rs 10,000 for cle
    Shreyas Iyer shares FIRST message after suffering rib injury during IND vs AUS series: 'I’m deeply...'
    Shreyas Iyer shares FIRST message after suffering rib injury during IND vs AUS..
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE