Big Blow to India: THIS 22-year-old ruled out of first three IND vs AUS T20Is due to..., he is...

His absence is a significant blow to India, especially with Hardik Pandya also sidelined due to injury. The young all-rounder’s versatility had been seen as a key factor in maintaining balance in Suryakumar Yadav’s side.

IANS

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 02:18 PM IST

Big Blow to India: THIS 22-year-old ruled out of first three IND vs AUS T20Is due to..., he is...
India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has faced another injury setback as a neck spasm ruled him out of the first three T20Is in the ongoing series against Australia.

Reddy, who had been recovering from a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, has now developed neck spasms, further hampering his recovery and mobility.

In an official statement, the BCCI confirmed the development, saying, “Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.”

Reddy was initially expected to regain full fitness in time for the T20I series, but the unforeseen neck issue has delayed his return. The BCCI stated that a decision on his availability for the remaining matches will be made at a later stage.

Nitish sustained a left quadriceps injury while fielding during the second ODI in Adelaide on October 23, straining his thigh after a dive near the long-on boundary. Initial scans indicated a minor tear, ruling him out of the final ODI in Sydney. To compensate, India included Kuldeep Yadav for extra spin and replaced Arshdeep Singh with Harshit Rana to maintain pace variety.

His absence is a significant blow to India, especially with Hardik Pandya also sidelined due to injury. The young all-rounder’s versatility had been seen as a key factor in maintaining balance in Suryakumar Yadav’s side.

Meanwhile, in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval, Australia won the toss and elected to field first. India’s squad features a mix of young talent and experience, with Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh being benched.

