BIG Blow to CSK: This star pacer ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury, how may it impact Chennai Super Kings' winning momentum?

Khaleel Ahmed had been a consistent performer for the team in the early stages of the tournament. According to an IPL source, Ahmed has sustained a grade 2 tear, with his rehabilitation expected to take a minimum of 10 to 12 weeks.

Chennai Super Kings' pace attack has suffered a blow with Khaleel Ahmed being ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a quadriceps injury. Ahmed, a key player who featured in all five of CSK's matches this season, experienced discomfort in his right hip during the recent game against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14.

What exactly happened to Khaleel Ahmed?

Khaleel Ahmed had been a consistent performer for the team in the early stages of the tournament. According to an IPL source, Ahmed has sustained a grade 2 tear, with his rehabilitation expected to take a minimum of 10 to 12 weeks. The left-arm fast bowler has represented India in 11 One Day Internationals and 18 T20 Internationals, with his most recent international appearance being in July 2024.

The injury occurred during a crucial phase of the KKR clash in Chepauk and immediately raised concerns within the CSK camp. Khaleel’s injury unfolded during the 17th over of the innings against KKR. While running in to deliver the final ball of the over, the pacer felt discomfort in his right thigh. He attempted to continue, but the pain forced him to stop midway and call for medical attention. The situation became evident as he walked off the field, unable to complete his over. Gurjapneet Singh was brought in to finish the over, conceding a boundary in the process as CSK’s plans were disrupted.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed optimism about the team's progress on Tuesday, stating that things are "coming together slowly." This sentiment follows the five-time IPL champions' second consecutive victory, where they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in their recent encounter.

How Khaleel Ahmed's absence will impact CSK?

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for CSK, considering Khaleel had been a key part of CSK's pace bowling unit, having featured in all of CSK's 5 matches this season. His absence now leaves a gap that CSK will have to address quickly, especially with the tournament entering a phase where consistency becomes crucial.

Before the injury, Khaleel had been one of CSK’s standout bowlers in the match. He had delivered a disciplined spell in the powerplay, conceding just 17 runs in three overs and removing Sunil Narine, a key wicket given the all-rounder’s aggressive approach at the top.