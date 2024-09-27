Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Check dates, offers, best deals on electronics, home appliances

Paracetamol among 53 drugs to fail quality control test: What are the alternatives you can adopt?

Big blow to CSK as Dwayne Bravo part ways, joins this team as...

This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women

This film considered flop despite being in top 6 highest grossers of the year, it was based on a Telugu film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Check dates, offers, best deals on electronics, home appliances

The Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Check dates, offers, best deals on electronics, home appliances

Paracetamol among 53 drugs to fail quality control test: What are the alternatives you can adopt?

Paracetamol among 53 drugs to fail quality control test: What are the alternatives you can adopt?

Big blow to CSK as Dwayne Bravo part ways, joins this team as...

Big blow to CSK as Dwayne Bravo part ways, joins this team as...

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

What is the best time to study?

What is the best time to study?

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women

This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women

This film considered flop despite being in top 6 highest grossers of the year, it was based on a Telugu film

This film considered flop despite being in top 6 highest grossers of the year, it was based on a Telugu film

Meet actress who tried to die by suicide, won National Awards five times, once thought to quit Bollywood because..

Meet actress who tried to die by suicide, won National Awards five times, once thought to quit Bollywood because..

HomeSports

Sports

Big blow to CSK as Dwayne Bravo part ways, joins this team as...

Big blow to CSK as Dwayne Bravo part ways, joins this team as...

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Big blow to CSK as Dwayne Bravo part ways, joins this team as...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have hired former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as their new mentor following his decision to retire from professional cricket. Bravo will replace Gautam Gambhir, who relinquished his mentorship job to become the head coach of the Indian national team.

This is the first time that Bravo has been associated with KKR in any capacity, even though he has been a regular member of the Trinbago Knight Riders franchise in CPL for the past nine seasons. Besides serving as the cricketing mentor to KKR, the West Indian cricketer will also be associated with Knight Riders’ other teams across the globe, such as CPL, MLC, and ILT20.

"We are excited to have DJ Bravo on board with us. His passion for winning combined with his experience and knowledge will be a huge asset to our franchise and players,” Knight Riders Group CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement on Friday. ‘We’re also glad that Bravo will be associated with other franchises across the world, CPL, MLC, and ILT20.’

Bravo, who is a utility player and a spectacular bowler with variety, expressed his joy at joining the new team. “I have been with the Trinbago Knight Riders since the last 10 years in the CPL.” I have had the opportunity to play for and against the Knight Riders in different leagues, and I have a lot of respect for how the franchise is run,” he said.

The ex-West Indies skipper stressed on the culture of Knight Riders and said, “The passion of the owners, the professionalism of the management, and the feeling of being one big family make it unique.” This is ideal for me as I move from playing to more of a teaching role for the next generation of players.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Tina Dabi's batchmate who debunked IAS myth, studied at night to clear UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet Tina Dabi's batchmate who debunked IAS myth, studied at night to clear UPSC exam with AIR...

Kamala Harris' campaign office attacked, multiple gunshots fired

Kamala Harris' campaign office attacked, multiple gunshots fired

'I find him quite tough to bowl to': Josh Hazlewood heaps praise on India star ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

'I find him quite tough to bowl to': Josh Hazlewood heaps praise on India star ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Transforming Data into Insights: The Journey of Devidas Kanchetti

Transforming Data into Insights: The Journey of Devidas Kanchetti

Meet boy, UPSC aspirant who underwent 7 surgeries, won Rs 10000000 but failed to...

Meet boy, UPSC aspirant who underwent 7 surgeries, won Rs 10000000 but failed to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement