Big Blow for Ravichandran Ashwin: Star Indian spinner to miss debut BBL 2025-26 season due to...

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the Big Bash League’s 2025 edition, owing to a knee injury he sustained in Chennai, his BBL club Sydney Thunder said on Tuesday.

Thunder roped in the 39-year-old off-spin all-rounder for a full season as he became the first Indian male cricketer to play the Australian tournament. However, a knee injury has now ruled him out of the league, with the franchise mentioning that they will monitor his recovery closely to see if Ashwin can participate in the later stages of the tournament.

"The impact of Ashwin’s history-making signing will continue to be felt across the Thunder Nation, and the club is working closely with him on a revised schedule of activity during BBL|15, pending the progress of his recovery," the franchise said in a statement.

Ashwin, in a statement, said, "While training in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season, I hurt my knee. I've had a procedure, and the outcome means I will miss BBL 15. That is tough to say. I was genuinely excited to be part of this group and play in front of you.

"For now it is rehab, recovery, and doing the work to come back stronger. From my first chat with the club, I have felt only warmth from Trent, the staff, the players, and so many of you who have al-ready reached out. Thank you for making me feel at home before a ball has been bowled.

"I will be watching every game and cheering for both our women's and men's teams. If rehab and travel line up, and only if the doctors are happy, I would love to be around later in the season and say hello in person. No promises. That is the intent."

Ashwin announced his IPL retirement in August this year and agreed to play at least three matches in the latter half of the BBL season for Thunder. This arrangement was based on the off-spinner's committing to participate in ILT20, where he had listed a maximum base price of USD 120,000.

But Ashwin couldn’t find a buyer at the ILT20 auction, as none of the six franchises expressed interest. As a result, he became the first capped Indian to earn a BBL contract.

Sydney Thunder’s campaign at the BBL this season will begin in Hobart with a grand final rematch against the Hurricanes on December 16. They then return to ENGIE Stadium for the eagerly awaited Sydney Smash on December 20.

Sydney Thunder’s updated: Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (ENG) Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan (PAK), Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Adian O'Connor, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner

