Bhaichung Bhutia meets sports minister Kiren Rijiju to discuss development of football

Former Indian football star Bhaichung Bhutia met sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (13 June). The two discussed football and how to develop the sport in India.

The 42-year-old footballer took to Twitter to share about the meet and wrote, "An honour to meet and discuss football with the new Sports Minister".

The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools also tweeted about the meeting and wrote, "Our co-founder @bhaichung15 met our Hon''ble Sports Minister, Shri @KirenRijiju to discuss the development of Football in our beautiful nation! Exciting times up ahead for all Football fans!"

The sports minister too responded to the tweet and wrote, "As former Indian Football Team Captain and a living Football legend @bhaichung15 has inspired millions. He is still contributing enormous for the growth of Sports in India. Thanks for the good wishes extended to me as always".

The ''Sikkimese Sniper'' led India to many memorable triumphs, including the Nehru Cup before Sunil Chhetri took over.