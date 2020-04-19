Headlines

Bhaichung Bhutia joins Pele, Maradona in paying tribute to ‘humanity’s heroes’ in FIFA's #WeWillWin campaign

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has joined football greats Pele, Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane in FIFA's #WeWillWin campaign to applaud healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 19, 2020, 06:29 PM IST

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has joined football greats Pele, Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane in FIFA's #WeWillWin campaign to applaud healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Bhutia, who is among 50 past and present footballers, praised the “heroes” who are putting their own lives at risk to help others.

The FIFA, in a statement, said, “Across the globe, staff and volunteers at medical facilities have been risking their lives on a daily basis to support humankind. Some have, sadly, paid the ultimate price. People working or volunteering in law enforcement, pharmacies, shops, warehouses, delivery services, public transport, and safety and security have also been playing a key role in protecting our way of life.

“To all of these heroic people: football thanks you, football remembers you and football supports you.” 

FIFA even tweeted saying: “To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, infinite applause. #HumanitysHeroes taking the fight to #COVID19 #WeWillWin #FIFA.”

Footballers namely David Beckham, Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Iker Casillas, Kaka, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo (Brazil) and Marco van Basten, are also part of the campaign.

As for the coronavirus pandemic which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, it has claimed over 1.60 lakh lives while infecting over 20 lakh people across the world.

