‘Beyond our control’: FIFA World Cup 2022 sponsor Budweiser responds after Qatar’s beer ban

FIFA World Cup 2022 sponsor Budweiser’s parent company Ab InBev responded to the Qatar backtrack on the beer promise by saying that some of its plans “cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control.”

The beer giant had earlier reacted hilariously to the beer ban in a now-deleted tweet. “Well, this is awkward…,” Budweiser posted from its official Twitter handle.

The reaction from the major FIFA World Cup 2022 sponsor comes after Qatar made a surprising U-turn on its agreement to allow sale of beer at World Cup stadiums. The country banned beer sales at stadiums with just 48 hours to go before the tournament kicks off.

The backtrack on the beer deal comes as a significant blow to Budweiser, more from the branding point of view than from the financial perspective. Furthermore, it also puts a doubt on the authority of FIFA on how the World Cup 2022 will be held.

Budweiser has a long-running partnership with FIFA that began during the 1986 World Cup. The beer brand pays millions of dollars every football World Cup to secure the exclusive rights to sell beer. Budweiser will have concerns around the massive stocks that it now has in Qatar, which it shipped in hopes of catering to millions of football fans travelling to the host nation.

This wasn’t the first surprise received by Budweiser from the World Cup hosts. Qatar had instituted a new policy to relocate beer stalls to a less visible place in the stadiums, a change that had taken the beverage giant by surprise.

Qatar, which is governed by a royal family with a hereditary Emir at the helm, adheres to an ultraconservative version of Islam called Wahabism, similar to Saudi Arabia. Consumption of beer or any other type of alcohol is not permitted in the religion.

(With inputs from agencies)