Beyond cricket: How India’s women’s rugby team produced a 17-0 upset against New Zealand

India’s women’s rugby team scripted a stunning upset with a 17-0 victory over New Zealand in Rajgir. The remarkable performance put Indian women’s rugby in the spotlight as the team delivered a memorable result against a formidable opponent.

India and New Zealand players came together for two mixed matches. (Image: X/@RugbyIndia)

New Zealand stands tall as a rugby giant—its men’s team has lifted the World Cup three times, the women’s team six. India, on the other hand, barely registers on the rugby world map. The country has never made it to the Rugby World Cup, and even in Asia, India isn’t among the top teams.

So when the Indian under-20 women’s team blanked New Zealand’s Māori side 17-0 in a rugby sevens match at the Rajgir Sports Complex on October 27, people took notice. India went into halftime up 12-0 and never let New Zealand break through, shutting them out the whole game.

How did India, a country with so little rugby tradition, pull off such a big win against a team from such a rugby powerhouse? Was the match a bit of a mismatch, or did the Indian players truly outplay their rivals? Here’s what really happened—broken down into five key points.

1. New Zealand Sent a Māori Invitational Team, Not the Official Under-20 Squad

First off, let’s be clear about which New Zealand team showed up. This wasn’t the national under-20 team; it was a group of 24 young Māori players invited from across the country. The tour wasn’t just about rugby but also celebrating 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand—more about building cultural bridges than chasing trophies.

So, India didn’t topple the main New Zealand under-20 squad. Still, keeping the Māori team scoreless is no small feat—especially when you’re facing players raised on rugby.

2. India Has Been Putting in the Work

India’s win wasn’t just because of the New Zealand lineup. Over the past few years, Indian women’s rugby has actually stepped up. At the last Asian Games, India’s senior women’s rugby sevens team finished sixth, their best showing ever. They beat Malaysia 26-5 and Singapore 22-5—not exactly walkovers.

Now, those results belong to the seniors, not this under-20 side. But the trend is clear: Indian women’s rugby is improving.

3. The Game Was Rugby Sevens, Not Fifteens

Another thing: this match was rugby sevens—a faster, more open game with seven players per side, not the usual fifteen. Rugby sevens matches are only 14 minutes long (two halves of seven minutes), unlike the bruising 80-minute battles in fifteens.

In sevens, speed and quick thinking matter more; the field feels bigger, and a game can swing wildly in just a few moments. That format gives up-and-coming teams more of a fighting chance, too.

4. The Indian Team Earned It on the Field

Even considering the format and the Māori lineup, India did the key things right. They pressed hard early for a 12-point lead and stayed solid on defense, not letting New Zealand score at all. In rugby, keeping the other side from crossing your line takes guts and discipline.

The Times of India highlighted India’s tackling and defensive organization. Akshaya NS, one of the players, described the experience as unforgettable—she’d only ever watched New Zealand rugby teams on video before this game.

5. Shared Training and Exposure Helped

This whole thing wasn’t just a one-off match. India and New Zealand have started working together to build up rugby here. Back in May 2026, New Zealand coaching experts ran sessions for 35 Indian coaches in Bhubaneswar. During the Rajgir series itself, youth teams from both sides practiced together and swapped ideas. These joint sessions helped Indian players get a feel for the speed and strategies of top-level rugby.

What Does the Win Really Mean for India?

Calling this a defeat of New Zealand’s rugby legend would be stretching it. But brushing it off as no big deal isn’t fair either.

India’s women showed they’re heading in the right direction—when they prepare well and get the right experience, they can hold their own even against countries where rugby runs deep. The next step? To keep this momentum going. India needs more international matches, tougher domestic competitions, better training, and a clear path for young players to grow.

That Rajgir win isn’t the finishing line—it’s a signpost. It shows that women’s rugby in India is moving forward, and there’s a lot more ground to cover.