'Best for both parties': Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney lead reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammates Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney reacted to the news of him leaving Manchester United by mutual consent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 12:13 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit was confirmed on Tuesday night, it was a long-time coming as the Portuguese skipper left the Red Devils infuriated by his comments in an interview with Piers Morgan, wherein he gave a controversial verdict about the club, head coach Erik Ten Hag and others. 

The Red Devils confirmed Ronaldo would leave the club with immediate effect after agreeing to mutually terminate his contract with United. 

After Ronaldo's exit was confirmed, the news broke out on Twitter and there was a flurry of reactions on social media. The 37-year-old's former teammates Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney reached to the news and felt that it was the best possible solution for both parties. 

The Portuguese skipper wanted to leave United before the season began but didn't get any concrete offers, although his explosive interview with Morgan seems to have done the trick as Ten Hag would have wanted Ronaldo gone as soon as he knew about what he had said. 

Being one of the biggest names in world football, Ronaldo's exit became a major talking point on social media, but his former teammates Ferdinand and Rooney felt it was the only way forward. 

Ferdinand tweeted, "Just seen the Cristiano news… best for both parties!"

Rooney also echoed the comments and wished his former teammate well for his next adventure. 

"I think it's sad, sad to see one of the best players of all time, a former teammate and friend go away. The club had no option and it has to happen. It's a shame, I wish him the best for wherever he goes," said Rooney while speaking on Sports18. 

"I still felt that he had a part to play at United, he wanted to continue his career elsewhere. It's probably the best for both parties," added Rooney further. 

Check how fans reacted to Ronaldo leaving United:

Chelsea and Real Madrid have been rumoured to have an interest in Ronaldo, but it remains to be seen which team he joins next, after becoming a free-agent.  

