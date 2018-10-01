Bernard Tomic wins Chengdu final for first title in three years

Headlines

PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan shine as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar waives off taxes, penalties on outstanding property tax

Konkana Sen Sharma discusses how OTT platforms help actors who 'may not have' shined in films | Exclusive

Four members of Indian-origin family found dead in US

Dengue fever in pregnancy: How dangerous is it?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan shine as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar waives off taxes, penalties on outstanding property tax

Konkana Sen Sharma discusses how OTT platforms help actors who 'may not have' shined in films | Exclusive

9 Bollywood actors born in modern-day Pakistan 

7 Things that can prevent dry eyes

10 signs you are super attractive and don't know it

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Konkana Sen Sharma discusses how OTT platforms help actors who 'may not have' shined in films | Exclusive

Ayalaan teaser: Sivakarthikeyan befriends alien in sci-fi drama, fans call 'pro-level' VFX better than Adipurush

Watch: Parineeti Chopra gets warm welcome from Raghav Chadha's family, couple reveals who made the first move

HomeSports

Sports

Bernard Tomic wins Chengdu final for first title in three years

Tomic beat Italian Fabio Fognini in the final of the Chengdu Open.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2018, 07:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australian Bernard Tomic won his first ATP World Tour title in more than three years on Sunday, beating Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 3-6 7-6(7) in the final of the Chengdu Open.

Tomic had to battle hard against the top seed, saving four match points in a tense final set before wrapping up the match in two hours and 15 minutes.

The Australian sent down 12 aces and won 70 percent of his first serves to claim his first title since his victory in Bogota in 2015.

The last few years have been hard on Tomic, who slipped out the world's top 20 after a significant slump in form.

The Australian has faced criticism from back home for a perceived lack of effort out on court and questions abound over his temperament.

This year, Tomic has managed to mostly stay away from the sort of unwanted headlines that have dogged him in the past, and has climbed to 123 from 243 in the world rankings since May.

Defeat denied world number 13 Fognini the chance to become the first Italian man to win four singles titles in the same season, after his victories in Sao Paulo, Bastad and Los Cabos.

He started poorly against Tomic but settled into his stride in the second set, levelling the match at one set apiece to set the stage for a thrilling finale.

Both players exchanged breaks of serve at the start of the final set, before Tomic broke again to open up a 3-1 lead.

Fognini rallied to level at 3-3 and the match went to the tiebreak where the Italian carved out an early advantage, racing into a 5-2 lead before suffering a startling reversal.

Tomic survived four match points before Fognini sent a forehand long to hand the Australian a match point of his own.

The 25-year-old made no mistake, sealing the win with a powerful crosscourt forehand before collapsing to the court in celebration. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Where's the crowd? Empty seats raise eyebrows at cricket World Cup 2023 opener between England vs New Zealand

'Don't request me to help': Anushka Sharma adds her bit after Virat Kohli urges friends not to bug him during World Cup

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta dismisses reports of Kartik Aaryan's casting in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE