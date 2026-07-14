FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
ED summons TMC MLA Madan Mitra's family in municipal recruitment scam

ED summons TMC MLA Madan Mitra's family in municipal recruitment scam

Appeals grow for Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike as health worsens amid Govt silence

Appeals grow for Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike as health deteriorates

Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal: Sanjeev Kapoor picks actors for his biopic, says only Hansal Mehta can make it

Ranbir, Ranveer, Vicky: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor picks actors for his biopic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Bengaluru to keep hotels and restaurants open till 3:30 am for FIFA World Cup 2026 clashes

Football fever is set to keep Bengaluru awake a little longer as the Karnataka government has extended food service timings for hotels and restaurants in the city.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 11:08 PM IST

Bengaluru to keep hotels and restaurants open till 3:30 am for FIFA World Cup 2026 clashes
The first semi-final clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on July 15 at 12:30 AM IST. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday announced revised food service timings for hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru, extending from 1 AM to 3:30 AM on July 14, 15 and 19 to enable fans to watch late-night FIFA World Cup 2026 games. The ongoing World Cup has reached its last leg as the semi-finals are set to commence on Tuesday (local time), which will be aired after midnight in India. The decision to revise food service timings has been taken following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

    Taking to his X handle, Karnataka CM wrote, ''Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to. Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service timings from 1.00 am to 3.30 am on July 14, 15, and 19 to facilitate late-night match screenings.''

    ''This decision has been taken while ensuring that public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens remain our highest priorities. I urge everyone to enjoy the matches responsibly and extend full cooperation to the authorities,'' he added.

    See the post:

    Meanwhile, France and Spain will lock horns on Tuesday in the first semi-final of the tournament, whereas defending champions Argentina will take on England in the second semi-final. The winner of both games will face off on July 20 at the New York New Jersey Stadium for the prestigious trophy. In India, all the live matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 can be watched on Unite8 Sports channels. Fans can also stream live matches on the ZEE5 app and website with an active subscription (with FIFA pack).

    Whats App Image 2026 07 14 at 7 27 40 AM

    FIFA World Cup 2026: Remaining fixtures, match timing in India and venue

    July 15 (Semi-Final 1) - France vs Spain, Dallas Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

    July 16 (Semi-Final 2) - England vs Argentina, Atlanta Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

    July 19 (Third Place Play-off) - Loser of Semi-Final 1 vs Loser of Semi-Final 2, Miami Stadium (2:30 AM IST)

    July 20 (Final) - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, New York New Jersey Stadium (2:30 AM IST)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    ED summons TMC MLA Madan Mitra's family in municipal recruitment scam
    ED summons TMC MLA Madan Mitra's family in municipal recruitment scam
    Appeals grow for Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike as health worsens amid Govt silence
    Appeals grow for Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike as health deteriorates
    Who is Anil Menon? NASA astronaut and former SpaceX flight surgeon begins first ISS mission
    Who is Anil Menon? Indian-origin NASA astronaut begins first ISS mission
    Bengaluru to keep hotels and restaurants open till 3:30 am for FIFA World Cup 2026 clashes
    Bengaluru to keep hotels and restaurants open till 3:30 am for FIFA WC matches
    Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal: Sanjeev Kapoor picks actors for his biopic, says only Hansal Mehta can make it
    Ranbir, Ranveer, Vicky: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor picks actors for his biopic
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
    Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
    From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
    From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
    From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement