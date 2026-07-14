Bengaluru to keep hotels and restaurants open till 3:30 am for FIFA World Cup 2026 clashes

Football fever is set to keep Bengaluru awake a little longer as the Karnataka government has extended food service timings for hotels and restaurants in the city.

The first semi-final clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on July 15 at 12:30 AM IST. (AI-Generated)

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday announced revised food service timings for hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru, extending from 1 AM to 3:30 AM on July 14, 15 and 19 to enable fans to watch late-night FIFA World Cup 2026 games. The ongoing World Cup has reached its last leg as the semi-finals are set to commence on Tuesday (local time), which will be aired after midnight in India. The decision to revise food service timings has been taken following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

Taking to his X handle, Karnataka CM wrote, ''Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to. Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service timings from 1.00 am to 3.30 am on July 14, 15, and 19 to facilitate late-night match screenings.''

''This decision has been taken while ensuring that public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens remain our highest priorities. I urge everyone to enjoy the matches responsibly and extend full cooperation to the authorities,'' he added.

See the post:

Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to. Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 14, 2026

Meanwhile, France and Spain will lock horns on Tuesday in the first semi-final of the tournament, whereas defending champions Argentina will take on England in the second semi-final. The winner of both games will face off on July 20 at the New York New Jersey Stadium for the prestigious trophy. In India, all the live matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 can be watched on Unite8 Sports channels. Fans can also stream live matches on the ZEE5 app and website with an active subscription (with FIFA pack).

FIFA World Cup 2026: Remaining fixtures, match timing in India and venue

July 15 (Semi-Final 1) - France vs Spain, Dallas Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

July 16 (Semi-Final 2) - England vs Argentina, Atlanta Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

July 19 (Third Place Play-off) - Loser of Semi-Final 1 vs Loser of Semi-Final 2, Miami Stadium (2:30 AM IST)

July 20 (Final) - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, New York New Jersey Stadium (2:30 AM IST)