A huge crowd gathered to celebrate RCB's first IPL title, but the joyous occasion turned tragic on Wednesday evening when a stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed the lives of 11 people and left over 30 injured.

The Bengaluru Police have filed an FIR against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the event management company DNA Network following the tragic stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This unfortunate incident, which occurred on Wednesday, resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people and left 47 others injured as a massive crowd pushed through two entry gates ahead of a celebratory event.

The Cubbon Park Police in Bengaluru have initiated a suo motu case against these three parties for negligence, citing sections 105 (Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 120 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to extort confession, or to compel restoration of property) of the BNS.

Earlier today, G Jagadeesha, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, announced that notices would be sent to RCB, KSCA, the Directorate of Public Assurance and Regulation (DPAR), and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) as part of the magistrate's investigation into the incident.

Jagadeesha, who has been appointed as the enquiry officer by the Karnataka government led by Siddaramaiah, is currently overseeing the magisterial investigation into the tragic stampede that resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left over 50 others injured during the IPL victory celebrations for RCB.

He mentioned that notices are being sent out to collect detailed information and to clarify the roles of the various agencies involved in the planning, organization, and security measures for the event.

In the meantime, the state government is contemplating transferring the investigation of the stampede incident to the CID.

The Karnataka High Court has taken notice of the stampede incident on its own accord and has issued a notice to the state government, requesting a comprehensive status report on the incident by Tuesday. The court has expressed serious concerns regarding safety and crowd management at public events.

During the hearing, the Karnataka government informed the High Court that over 1,000 police personnel, including the City Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), were deployed at the event venue.

In light of this tragedy, RCB has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased. Additionally, the team has initiated a program called "RCB Cares" to assist those who were injured in the stampede. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also declared a separate compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of the 11 victims.

