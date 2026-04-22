Bengaluru’s One8 Commune shuts down: Why was restaurant previously owned by Virat Kohli forced to close?

Bengaluru's popular 'One8 commune' restaurant, which was previously co-owned by Virat Kohli has been shut over non-payment of rent over court's order. This comes after Virat Kohli cut ties with the restaurant.

Bengaluru's popular 'One8 commune' restaurant, which was previously co-owned by Virat Kohli has been shut over non-payment of rent over court's order. This comes after Virat Kohli cut ties with the restaurant.

Why has Virat Kohli cut ties with One8 commune?

One 8 commune, operated by Trio Hills Hospitality, is a popular restaurant located near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnatak's Bengaluru. The restaurant garnered popularity due to Virat Kohli, however he has now withdrawn his brand name from the restaurant.

As per reports, the restaurant had defaulted on rent for nearly six month. There have been repeated compliance issues and notices over alleged fire safety violations in recent years. Moreover, it also have pending maintenance charges and revenue share.

Restaurant Shuts down

The Bengaluru branch of One8 Commune was inaugurated in December 2023. However, One8 commune has suffered significant losses and declining footfall after Virat Kohli's exit. Moreover, due to the non-repayment of loan, the building owner moved to court for demanding its closure until outstanding payments are settled.