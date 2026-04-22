Iran exposes Pakistan's 'double game': Tehran accuses Pak Army Chief Asim Munir of pro-US tilt amid ceasefire extension
West Bengal Election 2026: What’s behind Rahul Gandhi’s cancelled rally amid permit row
Meet Aaliyah Qureishi: New 'mystery girl' in Vijay Varma's life after Tamannaah Bhatia, debuted with Rs 1000 crore hit, worked with Shah Rukh Khan
Sonu Nigam makes shocking remark on Asha Bhosle's demise, says 'no need to express sadness' for this reason
Bengaluru’s One8 Commune shuts down: Why was restaurant previously owned by Virat Kohli forced to close?
Hours after Trump extends ceasefire, Iran fires on ship in Hormuz, says ‘lift U.S. blockade, then we’ll talk’
Citadel Season 2: Priyanka Chopra returns with new team, new mission, impresses netizens with her 'badass personified aura'
Who is Hassam Ahmed? 12th pass fraud doctor arrested over forced religious conversion allegations from Lucknow's KGMU; Here's how he lured female students
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Samrat Prithviraj's failure, backlash on 'fake moustache': 'Beard takes around six weeks to grow'
After Yuzvendra Chahal sends defamtion notice to Taniya Chatterjee, Gandii Baat actress takes U-turn on his 'cute' DM: 'I barely know him'
SPORTS
Bengaluru's popular 'One8 commune' restaurant, which was previously co-owned by Virat Kohli has been shut over non-payment of rent over court's order. This comes after Virat Kohli cut ties with the restaurant.
Bengaluru's popular 'One8 commune' restaurant, which was previously co-owned by Virat Kohli has been shut over non-payment of rent over court's order. This comes after Virat Kohli cut ties with the restaurant.
One 8 commune, operated by Trio Hills Hospitality, is a popular restaurant located near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnatak's Bengaluru. The restaurant garnered popularity due to Virat Kohli, however he has now withdrawn his brand name from the restaurant.
As per reports, the restaurant had defaulted on rent for nearly six month. There have been repeated compliance issues and notices over alleged fire safety violations in recent years. Moreover, it also have pending maintenance charges and revenue share.
The Bengaluru branch of One8 Commune was inaugurated in December 2023. However, One8 commune has suffered significant losses and declining footfall after Virat Kohli's exit. Moreover, due to the non-repayment of loan, the building owner moved to court for demanding its closure until outstanding payments are settled.